  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

This weekend the year’s freest festival takes over Seattle Center.

By Stefan Milne 5/22/2018 at 8:58am

Community celebration 2 by christopher nelson preview f3tdfk

Folklifers. 

Image: Christopher Nelson

While other big festivals can sometimes feel like a chance to show off your hat and headband collection (looking at you, Sasquatch), Folklife is both significant—over 5,200 performers, 26 stages, and up to 250,000 attendees—and mellow. It's ruling ethos seems to be, Come as you are, whoever you are.

There was a lot of talk of 2017 being the last Northwest Folklife Festival, because it has remained free and open to everyone (though they ask for a $10 donation). But that talk got people donating, so Folklife is back for at least another year.

As usual, your best bet here is likely to head to the festival and eat food and wander—maybe join a dance circle on a lawn, maybe hear some Balkan roots music, or South Indian Carnatic classical violinist Maestro Ganesh Rajagopalan. Consider it a free opportunity to explore the huge range of cultures that make the Northwest what it is.

Folklore mexicano tonantzin by christopher nelson preview l6w0v8

Image: Christopher Nelson

But each year, Folklife also chooses a cultural focus and this time around that’s Echoes of Aztlán and Beyond: Mexican American and Chicana/o Roots in the Northwest. Events will continue through the year but they culminate Sunday at 3pm during a three-hour folkloric dance showcase at McCaw Hall, which includes seven different dance groups. And at noon on Sunday, Felipe Hernandez—who recently won a James Beard award for his Eastern Washington tamale restaurant—demonstrates how to make asparagus tamales.

Folklife runs May 25–28 from 11am to 10pm (9pm on Monday), and you can look at the complete program guide here, or check out a more curated list here.

Filed under
Seattle Center, Festivals, Folklife
Show Comments

Related Content

Awards & Accolades

The James Beard Foundation Recognizes an Eastern Washington Tamales Spot

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

02/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

04/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Critic's Picks

Seattle's Essential Neighborhood Restaurants

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: June 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Review

Review: Tamari Bar, Capitol Hill’s Vibrant New Izakaya

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Society by Starbucks

Is Starbucks Still America's Town Square?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

8:00am By Mac Hubbard

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Nurturing Creativity

Fremont Arts Council Has Helped Seattle’s Freak Flag Fly for 30 Years

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How to Move a Museum

8:00am By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Light a Fire 2018: Inspiring the Next Generation

PacSci’s Discovery Corps Takes Students to the Head of the Science Class

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Light a Fire 2018: Promoting Health and Human Happiness

How Puget Soundkeeper Is Keeping Our Water Safe

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Light a Fire 2018: Emerging Leader

Meet Wing Luke’s People Connector, Christina Shimizu

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Best New Nonprofit

Unloop Delivers from Incarceration into the Hopeful Hands of Computer Tech

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

8:00am By Allison Williams

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

12:29pm By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

8:00am By Allison Williams

Judgment Calls

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the Northwest

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

8:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

8:00am By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe