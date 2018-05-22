  1. Features
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

Room with a View

Four-Star Campsites in Washington's Wilderness

We expect more from our campgrounds than a few dirt clearings in the woods. High-end amenities from ice cream stands to volleyball courts pop up next to scenic sites across the state.

By Allison Williams 5/22/2018 at 8:00am Published in the June 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Andrewwaits seattlemet camping2014 hi 16 zr3nvs

White River campground near Mount Rainier.

Image: Andrew Waits

Hot Springs on Tap

Three mineral pools pumped full of thermal waters make Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort Campground the warmest overnight spot in the chilly Olympic National Park, even though little sun makes it through each site’s mossy forest canopy. $24–$47, olympicnationalparks.com

Walk-up Wonderland

Mount Rainier’s other campgrounds book up with advance reservations, but we won’t take “full” for an answer. All 112 spots at White River Campground are first come, first served, and rangers handle entertainment duties with free weekly history presentations. $20, nps.gov/mora

A Battlement Playground

Old stone tunnels, mounted turrets, a lighthouse, and old barracks—Fort Casey State Park on Whidbey Island is basically a hands-on history funhouse, and camping overnight at one of 35 sites provides the perfect excuse for a midnight ghost hunt. $20–$45, parks.state.wa.us/505/fort-casey

Still Waters

It’s not just that Moran State Park offers campers a lake. It’s that it has one with paddleboard, paddleboat, kayak, and canoe rentals, plus Lopez Creamery ice cream for sale across the street from woodsy campsites. Orcas Island’s view-riffic Mount Constitution just up the road is a mere bonus. $20–$45, parks.state.wa.us/547/moran

Secrets of the CCC

Thank the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal work relief program in the 1930s, for many of the trails, fire lookouts, and beautiful stone lodges in the nation’s parks. Thank Whidbey’s Deception Pass State Park for its stunning CCC-built bridge, quaint CCC museum, and rentable Ben Ure Cabin ($91), which sits on its own island. $20–$45, parks.state.wa.us/497/deception-pass 

Level Playing Field 

Sporty Scenic Beach State Park outside Bremerton features two volleyball courts and horseshoe pits, plus a dog-friendly beach and shellfish harvesting grounds when populations are healthy. Paved trails through a scenic rhododendron garden offer wide accessibility. $20–$45, parks.state.wa.us/579/scenic-beach

Tour Guides with Style

As the only overnight option in the heart of North Cascade National Park, location is reason enough to love Colonial Creek Campground. Even better: The relatively secluded site boasts more than world-class views; rangers present regular history programs, and Diablo Lake boat tours begin just down the road—find out how Monkey Island got its name (yep, real monkeys). $16, nps.gov/noca 

Total Isolation

Sometimes the best amenity is nothing at all. While dispersed camping means setting up a tent on any spot of roadside—so no bathrooms, no water, no picnic tables—it’s free anywhere on national forest land not otherwise marked as off limits. Pull off on the Mountain Loop Highway east of Verlot for waterfront privacy or find your own secret spot on Washington’s more than nine million acres of national forest. 

A Roof and Everything

Overnight somewhere truly special, like a mountain-top cabin once used to spot forest fires. Amber Casali, Seattle author of the new Hiking Washington's Fire Lookouts, picks her favorite roofed escapes open to public camping.

Park Butte Lookout

Located in the North Cascades, the 1932 structure is available first-come, first served for campers. “You get an up close view of the south side of Mount Baker, people climbing it up the Easton Glacier,” says Casali. “There’s an unspoken understanding that if people arrive later and ask to join you in the lookout, you let them.” fs.fed.us

4 park butte portrait vertical tcz1cz

Park Butte

Image: Courtesy Amber Casali / Mountaineers Books

Heybrook Lookout

Ugh, strangers, am I right? After a decade of renovations this Highway 2 lookout is rented by reservation only, so expect privacy while you do your little turn on the catwalk—which, unusually, is located under instead of around the lookout proper. “Interesting tidbit: Its copper wiring was stolen, which set back restoration for a while. It needs it to be grounded in case of a lightning strike,” says Casali. recreation.gov

23 heybrook view 2 m7sy4m

A visitor takes in the views at Heybrook.

Image: Courtesy Amber Casali / Mountaineers Books

Mount Pilchuck Lookout

Expect a crowd at the highest house off the Mountain Loop Highway, perched atop a summit of boulders. People even spread sleeping bags on the catwalk that surrounds it. Casali says: “It’s a really popular spot during the Perseid meteor shower in August, and it has that community feel to it.” fs.fed.us

12 mount pilchuck portrait horizontal eubxwy

Mount Pilchuck

Image: Courtesy Amber Casali / Mountaineers Books

 

Filed under
National Parks, Camping, Hiking
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

Permits Are Changing Everything

Welcome to the great outdoors. Do you have a reservation?

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

Outdoor togs and toys have to clear a high bar these days. We expect multifunctional gear that’s loaded with extras, and Seattle makers’ newest offerings oblige.

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

We passed around Northwest-made trail bars to compose wine-style tasting notes for homegrown hiker fuel. Pinkies up, everyone.

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

Sometimes running means walking.

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

Guys, we don’t *all* need to hike Mount Si this weekend. Once you’ve explored Washington’s busiest trails, make these your new to-do list. Plus: our favorite weekday and kid-friendly hikes.

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

Dog in danger? Call WASART at 425-681-5498. The policy: Call sooner rather than later.

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

Taking Fido on an adventure? You need more than a leash. Check out how many toys there are to kit out your canine for Northwest extremes.

Who Packs a Gun When They're Backpacking? More People Than You’d Expect.

And you might say it's a bit controversial.

Grizzlies Might Return to the Cascade Mountains

And for that we may have to thank…the Trump Administration?

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

We weigh the arguments for and against controversial outdoor activity.

White Users Dominate the Outdoors Nationwide, and the Pacific Northwest Is No Exception

The outdoors are for everyone—but getting everyone outside isn't going to happen on its own.

Eat & Drink

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Critic's Picks

Seattle's Essential Neighborhood Restaurants

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: June 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Review

Review: Tamari Bar, Capitol Hill’s Vibrant New Izakaya

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Society by Starbucks

Is Starbucks Still America's Town Square?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

8:00am By Mac Hubbard

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Nurturing Creativity

Fremont Arts Council Has Helped Seattle’s Freak Flag Fly for 30 Years

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How to Move a Museum

8:00am By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Light a Fire 2018: Inspiring the Next Generation

PacSci’s Discovery Corps Takes Students to the Head of the Science Class

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Light a Fire 2018: Promoting Health and Human Happiness

How Puget Soundkeeper Is Keeping Our Water Safe

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Light a Fire 2018: Emerging Leader

Meet Wing Luke’s People Connector, Christina Shimizu

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Best New Nonprofit

Unloop Delivers from Incarceration into the Hopeful Hands of Computer Tech

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

8:00am By Allison Williams

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

12:29pm By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

8:00am By Allison Williams

Judgment Calls

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the Northwest

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

8:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

8:00am By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe