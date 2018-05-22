Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

1. Unobstructed panoramic views of all the construction sites that will one day obstruct all your views.



2. Complimentary black light for discovering stains bestowed by previous tech-bro tenants.



3. In-house culture concierge good at hiding disdain that you haven’t even heard of band playing at Neumos tonight.



4. First-floor restaurant kindles warm glow of nostalgia for a time when dining budget didn’t go straight to rent.



5. Fitness center so hard to find you’ll burn calories just looking for it.



6. Rooftop barbecue grill comes with volunteer ’splainer, Glenn from 12A, who tells you how you’re doing it all wrong.



7. Communal showers sponsored by Amazon Echo Show.