Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

One Word: Doggles

They protect canine eyes from sun, especially when hiking on snow, and wind. Oh, and they’re adorable. QUMY dog sunglasses, $8, amazon.com

Pack Animals

Pups pull their own weight on the trail these days, and Ruffwear redesigned its slimmest pack for ultralight outings. Singletrak pack, $90, ruffwear.com

Leashes with Cred

Launched by a Seattle sailor with a penchant for upcycling, Metamorphic Gear repurposes old climbing ropes into leashes. Climbing rope dog leash, $22, metamorphicgear.com

The Poo Stands Alone

Stow full bags in an odor-reducing roll-top bag; leaving them on trail is shitty karma. Turdlebag, $20, turdlebag.com

A Light Touch

Keep track of roving Rovers with LED-lined kerchiefs, a rave-ready accessory from Healers. Spotlite LED bandanna $30, healerspetcare.com

Just-in-Case Booties

At Vancouver’s Healers, a former Nike shoe designer created everyday and medical dog booties to protect overhiked paws. Urban walkers, $34, medical booties, $32, healerspetcare.com

Bowled Over

Until our furry friends learn to take delicate sips from a Nalgene, we’ll pack a collapsible bowl; Seattle Sports makes a 1.8-ounce version. Pocket bowl, $20, seattlesportsco.com

Flexible Attachment

Though SoDo’s Tom Bihn is known for burly luggage, the company branched out for a springy leash to keep pooches from jerking you around. Bungee leash, $25, tombihn.com

Cat Walk

Dogs are no longer the only pets gone wild. Jean-Luc Piccat (Instagram: @jeanlucpiccat), a one-year-old snow Bengal cat in Ballard, has hiked everything from Mailbox Peak to (some of) the Grand Canyon. “At four miles he comes down with a strong case of the lazies and usually rides on my shoulders or in a backpack,” says his human Mark Kempton.