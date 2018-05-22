5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

Zing Bars (Seattle)

Lemon Cashew Crunch

A mix of tart lemon-citrus and the nutty flavors of cashew; mostly chewy with a bit of crunch. $25 for 12, zingbars.com

BGood (Joseph, Oregon)

Cranberry Hemp Artisan Chocolate

Bitter hints of cacao-forward flavors dance nicely on the palate with aromas of almond and pepita. Cranberry and apricot burst with bright acidity. $21 for 6, bgoodbars.com

Protein Puck (Spokane)

Almond Butter Dark Chocolate

Subtle expressions of almond butter and dark chocolate chips, backed up by the crunch of pumpkin seeds. A dense texture; definite notes of gluten-free oats on the midpalate. $40 for 16, myproteinpuck.com

Picky Bars (Bend, Oregon)

Smooth Caffeinator Hazelnut Mocha

A chewy, light coffee flavor and mildly sweet from agave, but enriched by hazelnut. $28 for 10, pickybars.com

BumbleBar (Spokane Valley)

Chocolate Mint

An herbal bouquet holds together a soft expanse of sesame seeds and crispy brown rice, leaving the pleasant memory of mint after every bite. $19 for 12, bumblebar.com