Wear Your Big Hats and Sip Mint Juleps at These 7 Kentucky Derby Parties

The mint julep is the official drink of the Kentucky Derby for almost a century, take part in the tasty tradition at Heartwood Provisions. Image: Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

The race itself may only be two minutes but that doesn't mean you can't turn the whole day into a party. Grab your best hat—bonus points if it's larger than life—and head to one of these mint julep–filled Kentucky Derby events on Saturday, May 5.

Stuff yourself with complimentary snacks and wash them down with one (or a few) of Heartwood's featured drinks in honor of the race. They'll be offering Mint Juleps, Kentucky Bucks, Cocktail a la Louisianes, and mix and match boilermakers featuring Woodford expressions. If you find yourself in need of more sustenance their happy hour menu will also be available.

Chef Eric Rivera's pop-up will join the derby fun with appetizers, drink, and games. Mingle with others on the patio as the snacks come to you. Reserve your tickets here for $45.

This one is an all day affair. Head on over to Re:Public for brunch and then take a bus to Emerald Downs to watch a simulcast of the race. But of course the party doesn’t end there, guests can hitch a ride back to Re:Public for the after party. Purchase tickets by calling re:public for $70. Derby dress code is required.

It's first come, first serve at this viewing party so come early and grab yourself a drink and a snack from their special menus. Feast on a charcuterie or perhaps try their bacon bourbon caramel popcorn that's sure to delight anyone's tastebuds.

There's no excuse not to wear your big hat at this Derby party. Witness will give out champagne starters for those donning big hats and if you're feeling lucky – or rather if your mint juleps are telling you to feel lucky, there will be free betting ballots and prizes.

Can't decide how much time to allocate to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby? Hard Rock feels your pain and is offering an all day happy hour and a competition for the best hat (Cinco de Mayo or Derby themed) so you don't have to choose.

Commemorative glassware? Not one but two competitions? The BottleNeck Lounge promises buckets of bourbon (an exaggeration but they assure there will be plenty) and a day of fun in honor of the greatest two minutes in sports.