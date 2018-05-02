  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 2–8

The week in which: you can discover the joys of fika, partake in a jalapeño eating contest, and pig out at a Sunday feast.

By Grace Madigan 5/2/2018 at 9:00am

Pablo margaritas j2svds

Stop by either Barrio or Pablo y Pablo this weekend for drink and food specials in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. (Courtesy of Pablo y Pablo)

Wed, May 2
RN74 Cadence Winery 20th Anniversary
There's nothing like a mid-week wine tasting to get you through to Friday. Cadence Winery owner and winemaker Ben Smith has teamed up with RN74's lead sommelier Jeff Lindsay-Thorsen to pick out nine wines that pair nicely with a five course dinner from chef Thomas Griese. Reservations are required for this dinner and can be bought for $125 by calling RN74. 

Fri, May 4
Fika Friday at Book Larder
Do as the Swedes do and take a break this Friday afternoon before hitting the bars this weekend. Book Larder will offer an avocado-passionfruit sorbet and some Mexican coffee in honor of Cinco de Mayo. It's a free community event open to the public which aims to share the Swedish tradition of having a coffee break in your day.

May 4–6
Cinco de Mayo Weekend at Barrio and Pablo y Pablo
The Patrón tequila dinner at Barrio may have sold out but that doesn't mean you missed your chance to celebrate. Both Barrio and Pablo y Pablo will offer food and drink specials the whole weekend, so no need to fret about missing any of the fun. Pablo y Pablo will even set up a special outdoor bar on their patio so you can enjoy your cervezas in the sun.  

Sat, May 5
14th Annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party
There are lots of events going on Saturday but Tacos Guaymas at Green Lake is doing one better and hosting an all day block party that is sure to satisfy all your Cinco de Mayo desires. DJs will spin tunes all day, Mexican food will be plentiful, and if you feel brave enough—courtesy of a few margaritas of course—a jalapeño eating contest will occur in the afternoon. 

Sun, May 6
Tavolàta Sunday Feast
Pork lovers can rejoice in this month's Sunday Feast at Tavolàta (pig lovers may want to choose another Sunday meal). Chef Joel DeBilzan is roasting a whole pig for this month's Sunday Feast with a menu that utilizes every bit of the animal. Dishes include spinach with a bacon vinaigrette, crispy pig ear with miner's lettuce, and Bucatini carbonara with pancetta to name a few. The family-style dinner is $65 per person and requires reservations

Ticket Alert: Sun, May 20
Pop-Up at Pair
Chef Mark Delos Reyes is a native to Seattle but spent time in Italy, England, and Australia where he honed his culinary skills. Reyes will take over the kitchen of the Ravenna restaurant Pair to prepare a menu that includes Vietnamese chicken tacos and Japanese pasta. Tickets are $55 and limited to 40 guests. Sarah Penn, the co-owner of pair will create an Australian inspired cocktail list (not included in the price of the ticket). 

Ticket Alert: Sat, June 2
Second Annual Jet City Rosé Experience
There's nothing better than enjoying a nice Seattle summer day than with rosé and some indie rock. Award-winning winemaker Charles Smith is hosting a tasting of more than 20 of the best rosés from across the Pacific Northwest. Tickets go for $35 and will get you access to two hours of all you can taste rosés and a live performance from Lucy Dacus. 

Filed under
Cinco De Mayo, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
