Weekend What to Do May 18–20

Five lesbians eat quiche, NW Film Forum revisits Basquiat's chaotic teenage years, and independent radio gets noisy.

By Mac Hubbard 5/18/2018 at 9:37am

Paul simon beautiful day media xxkv1m

Paul Simon plays KeyArena Friday night for his farewell tour, Homeward Bound.

Image: Beautiful Day Media

Fri, May 18

Paul Simon
Still relevant after all these years! From the generationally monumental Graduate soundtrack to Graceland, which merged South African music and American pop, Simon has been worth listening to for nearly six decades of songwriting. Even in his late career he continues to look forward—just see 2016’s well-received Stranger to Stranger. “Farewell” tours are always suspect, but for this don’t risk counting on a post-farewell comeback. KeyArena, $46–$170

Great Falls, Burmese
No better way to stick it to commercial pop radio than attending a suggested-donation hardcore noise show at the Central District’s very own Hollow Earth Radio. Great Falls, Burmese, and company will (loudly) garner recognition for a lesser-known local station. Hollow Earth Radio, $7–$15 suggested donation

Sat, May 19

In Residence—Reframe: Five Photographers on the Power of the Everyday
Social media has the capacity to form unusual connections by putting daily happenings on display, and Peter DiCampo—co-founder of Everyday Africa—knows why that matters. This weekend he brings together a group of artists and journalists behind several “Everyday” projects for a dynamic discussion about social narratives. Experiences drawn from the Bronx, incarceration, rural America, American Muslims, and Africa will converge to reveal humanity in many forms. University Prep, Free

Sat, May 19 & Sun, May 20

University District Street Fair
The Ave comes to life as a stream of fairgoers supplements the usual hungover-student crowds. U-district’s annual event is a kid-friendly springtime favorite, known for street food like falafel, paella, piroshky, and tamales. This year boasts an impressive range of national cuisines: Filipino, Kenyan, Salvedorian. Or you can munch on a corndog while you catch that Elvis tribute band. University District, Free

All Weekend

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche 
What sounds like the setup for a bigoted joke from your uncle is actually the title of a comedy in which the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude weather a Communist invasion in 1956. Prize-winning quiche meets sexual innuendo meets a comedic sensibility better than that uncle's. The Ballard Underground, $20-25

Boom for Real 
Zooming in on Jean-Michel Basquiat's formative years in chaotic, late-70s New York, Boom for Real turns to friends and lovers to piece together the artist's teenage environment, helping to explain the growing process that gave way to one of the world's most revered—and iconoclastic—contemporary artists. Northwest Film Forum will partner with SAM for opening night: tickets include private access to SAM's current Basquiat exhibition before the screening, and the artist's former partner Alexis Adler will join the audience for a Q&A. SAM and Northwest Film Forum, $12

