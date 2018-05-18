  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soft Serve, Street Food, and Seafood Towers

Plus, James Beard awarding–winning chef Scott Carsberg returns with Bisato in the fall.

By Cassie Sawyer 5/18/2018 at 9:00am

Kukree otvmpz

Kukree roves all over Seattle. On Monday find them at 425 Terry Avenue North; on Tuesday, they're at 800 Stewart Street. Schedules are published weekly on Kukree’s Facebook page and SeattleFoodTruck.com.

Image: Kukree/Facebook

Openings

Cortina 
Ethan and Angela Stowell opened their newest and biggest space to date on May 16 this week at Two Union Tower downtown. The expansive, 220-seat restaurant will be a slight conglomeration of their other places—pasta favorites inspired via Tavolata, pizza similar to Bar Cotto, and an intriguing shellfish tower dressed with three kinds of crab, Shigoku Oysters, and Argentinian prawns. 

Kukree
Chef Aarthi Sampath brings global dishes like biryani and seasonal grain bowls to the streets from her colorful food truck that debuted this month. Find these healthful quick eats on Mondays at Terry and Republican and Tuesdays at 800 Stewart Street. 

Coming Soon

Seattle Freeze
Soft serve and doughnuts from husband and wife team Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill will be hitting Georgetown come summer. Expect fun flavor combos like pineapple mint or black sesame chocolate. They’re the masterminds behind Nate’s Wings and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, and CD Ice Cream Company, so needless to say, they know what’s up. 

Bisato
James Beard Awarding-winning chef Scott Carsberg is saddling up to open Bisato part two in Pioneer Square later this year. There is still much work to do to ready the space on Yestler Way, but when the time comes, expect Carsberg’s Venetian-style small plate menu items. 

Victrola Coffee
The popular Capitol Hill and Beacon Hill roaster is coming to Third and Pine very soon. A tease on Twitter claimed they’re adding the “finishing touches” on the space. This café will be the fourth installment for the company.

East Trading Co.
The old Sun Liquor Distillery space on Pike/Pine was almost transformed into a doughnut bar after its close June 2017. But instead, we’ll soon see East Trading Co. open the doors with Chinese and Korean street food served in disposable containers. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has more details from owner I-Miun Liu.   

Grand Central Bakery
There’s word of a new Grand Central Bakery and Cafe coming to the Wedgwood neighborhood; it will be the fourth Seattle location from the Northwest-based company. Fresh baked bread, pastries, soup, and sandwiches should be a welcome family-friendly addition to 35th Avenue.

Frelard Tamales
From Farmers’ Markets to Green Lake brick-and-mortar, Eater Seattle reports that Frelard Tamales will be taking over the previous Butcher and the Baker space on Latona Ave. The new location will serve as a pick-up spot for online orders with the hopes of being ready for in-house service by the fall.

Closing Up Shop

E. Smith Mercantile
Looming closures in Pioneer Square keep piling up due to construction issues, and sadly next up is this adorable shop-slash-cozy bar ending service on June 30. Owner Jesse Poole says the property manager mentioned a move was inevitable, so it’s on the next venture for E. Smith, but not without a few going-out-in-style-events first (i.e. chef’s supper, rummage sale, and ice cream social).

Shift Change

Eritage Resort
The Eritage Resort in Walla Walla is welcoming Andrew Oldham as chef de cuisine. He hails from Cafe Campagne, Lecosho, and Le Pichet, but most recently was the chef at Waterbrook Winery. He’ll be working with JB awarding-winning chef James Wilson, initially, to create a local farm-based seasonal spring/summer menu. The resort is booked solid for the private events in June, but by July, the 45-seat restaurant will be officially open to the public for dinner service.

Filed under
Ethan Stowell, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sadness

Sun Liquor's Pike/Pine Bar and Restaurant Will Shutter on June 25

06/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Culinary Comebacks

Scott Carsberg Brings Bisato Back—to Pioneer Square

05/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—a Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soft Serve, Street Food, and Seafood Towers

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Fun with Listicles

7 Central District Gems to Explore Right Now

05/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Ethan and Angela Stowell's Cortina Opens Downtown

05/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 16–22

05/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Culinary Comebacks

Scott Carsberg Brings Bisato Back—to Pioneer Square

05/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Exhibitionism

A LONE Is an Exhibition on a City-Sized Scale

3:02pm By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 18–20

9:37am By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Talks LA, Nightmares, and Seattle Show Vibes

05/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Virtual Virtues

I Went to the SIFF VR Zone

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Drake Comes to the Tacoma Dome in November

05/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

King County

Career Public Defender Will Run for King County Prosecutor

05/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

This Washington

State Will Pay for Postage on Ballots for All Voters Outside King County

05/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Passes a $47 Million Head Tax

05/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Head Tax, Convention Center Expansion, and Prepaid Ballots

05/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Op-Ed

Pramila Jayapal: Amid Homelessness Crisis, It's Time for Real Shared Responsibility

05/11/2018 By Pramila Jayapal

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

2:15pm By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 14–21

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe