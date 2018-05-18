This Week in Restaurant News: Soft Serve, Street Food, and Seafood Towers

Kukree roves all over Seattle. On Monday find them at 425 Terry Avenue North; on Tuesday, they're at 800 Stewart Street. Schedules are published weekly on Kukree’s Facebook page and SeattleFoodTruck.com. Image: Kukree/Facebook

Openings

Cortina

Ethan and Angela Stowell opened their newest and biggest space to date on May 16 this week at Two Union Tower downtown. The expansive, 220-seat restaurant will be a slight conglomeration of their other places—pasta favorites inspired via Tavolata, pizza similar to Bar Cotto, and an intriguing shellfish tower dressed with three kinds of crab, Shigoku Oysters, and Argentinian prawns.

Kukree

Chef Aarthi Sampath brings global dishes like biryani and seasonal grain bowls to the streets from her colorful food truck that debuted this month. Find these healthful quick eats on Mondays at Terry and Republican and Tuesdays at 800 Stewart Street.

Coming Soon

Seattle Freeze

Soft serve and doughnuts from husband and wife team Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill will be hitting Georgetown come summer. Expect fun flavor combos like pineapple mint or black sesame chocolate. They’re the masterminds behind Nate’s Wings and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, and CD Ice Cream Company, so needless to say, they know what’s up.

Bisato

James Beard Awarding-winning chef Scott Carsberg is saddling up to open Bisato part two in Pioneer Square later this year. There is still much work to do to ready the space on Yestler Way, but when the time comes, expect Carsberg’s Venetian-style small plate menu items.

Victrola Coffee

The popular Capitol Hill and Beacon Hill roaster is coming to Third and Pine very soon. A tease on Twitter claimed they’re adding the “finishing touches” on the space. This café will be the fourth installment for the company.

East Trading Co.

The old Sun Liquor Distillery space on Pike/Pine was almost transformed into a doughnut bar after its close June 2017. But instead, we’ll soon see East Trading Co. open the doors with Chinese and Korean street food served in disposable containers. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has more details from owner I-Miun Liu.

Grand Central Bakery

There’s word of a new Grand Central Bakery and Cafe coming to the Wedgwood neighborhood; it will be the fourth Seattle location from the Northwest-based company. Fresh baked bread, pastries, soup, and sandwiches should be a welcome family-friendly addition to 35th Avenue.

Frelard Tamales

From Farmers’ Markets to Green Lake brick-and-mortar, Eater Seattle reports that Frelard Tamales will be taking over the previous Butcher and the Baker space on Latona Ave. The new location will serve as a pick-up spot for online orders with the hopes of being ready for in-house service by the fall.

Closing Up Shop

E. Smith Mercantile

Looming closures in Pioneer Square keep piling up due to construction issues, and sadly next up is this adorable shop-slash-cozy bar ending service on June 30. Owner Jesse Poole says the property manager mentioned a move was inevitable, so it’s on the next venture for E. Smith, but not without a few going-out-in-style-events first (i.e. chef’s supper, rummage sale, and ice cream social).

Shift Change

Eritage Resort

The Eritage Resort in Walla Walla is welcoming Andrew Oldham as chef de cuisine. He hails from Cafe Campagne, Lecosho, and Le Pichet, but most recently was the chef at Waterbrook Winery. He’ll be working with JB awarding-winning chef James Wilson, initially, to create a local farm-based seasonal spring/summer menu. The resort is booked solid for the private events in June, but by July, the 45-seat restaurant will be officially open to the public for dinner service.