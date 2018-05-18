  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

The clean beauty purveyor is slated to open sometime this summer.

By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez 5/18/2018 at 2:15pm

Follain 3 of 33 avdran

The vibes at Follian are fresh, clean, and ever so natural.  

Image: Follain

For the health nuts, beauty enthusiasts, and skin care nerds out there, we have some news—big news. Follain, an independent retailer that procures only the best of clean beauty products, is opening its first West Coast brick and mortar in the U Village. (Yes, permission to jump up and down with glee duly granted.)

We're about to have even more natural beauty options come this summer. 

Follain launched in 2013 in Boston and has continued to grow every year with new locations expanding into towns such as Bethesda, Maryland and Dallas, Texas, plus, of course, our own shop nestled between Delfino's Pizza and another forthcoming store dubbed Katalyst. 

Follain 8web gejvqc

Open shelving! Mossy decor! Natural light—and skin care, duh!

Image: Courtesy of Follain

The brains behind the operation, Follain CEO and founder Tara Foley, was on track to become an attorney back in the mid-aughts. But when Foley realized that she was slathering on pretty toxic products onto her face and body, she decided to—skrrrt—switch gears and leap, head on, into the world of natural skin care. She left her job at a law firm, started a blog, delved deeper into research, ventured to France for an apprenticeship at an organic lavender farm where Foley learned the ins and outs of how the plant is transformed into a skin care product. From there, she dove into another apprenticeship at a private label skin care manufacturer in Maine. Five years later, Foley had a ton of knowledge, passion in spades, and her new company focused on healthy skin care goods.

Follain, being the natural beauty paradise that it is, houses over 35 U.S. brands—skin, hair, cosmetics, postpartum products, you name it—so there's truly something for everyone.

Dsc 2283 gk2ewd

Testing, testing...

Image: Courtesy of Follain

Why Seattle? You might be wondering. For one, some of Follain's favorite skin care lines are based out of our fair, green-conscious city—ahem, French Girl, Fressa, Hannes, Dotir, Herbivore Botanicals, and Kari Gran. Which means, according to Foley, exciting events for shoppers, as well as the growth of clean beauty devotees. "The community in Seattle is committed to clean beauty as well as an overall healthy and more sustainable lifestyle," notes Foley. "But there is no destination for safe and high-performing personal care and I'm looking forward to Follain being that trusted resource to Seattle shoppers." 

The beauty and clean skin care atelier will also bring store design to a new level. It'll adhere to its usual aesthetic vibe as other Follain locations (think: spa-styled bathroom, with open shelves, large white basin sinks for testing products, and white tiled walls). But this new spot there will have some subtle tech added, too, like touch screens for product info and customer skin quizzes.

Stay tuned to Shop Talk for updates about opening dates and events coming to Follain when it arrives this summer.

Filed under
U Village, Openings, Skin Care, Natural Beauty, Follain
Show Comments

Related Content

Rainmakers

Kari Gran’s All-Natural Skin Care

01/05/2015 By Amanda Zurita

Skin for the Win

Herbivore Botanicals Debuts in Nordstrom This Weekend

01/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Beverage Blessings

Russell Wilson–Approved Juice Press Officially Opens in U Village Today

11/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

Marc Papineau Announces Cantina Sauvage Wine Series

03/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soft Serve, Street Food, and Seafood Towers

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Fun with Listicles

7 Central District Gems to Explore Right Now

05/17/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Ethan and Angela Stowell's Cortina Opens Downtown

05/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 16–22

05/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Culinary Comebacks

Scott Carsberg Brings Bisato Back—to Pioneer Square

05/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Exhibitionism

A LONE Is an Exhibition on a City-Sized Scale

3:02pm By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 18–20

9:37am By Mac Hubbard

Fiendish Conversation

La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Talks LA, Nightmares, and Seattle Show Vibes

05/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Virtual Virtues

I Went to the SIFF VR Zone

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Drake Comes to the Tacoma Dome in November

05/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

King County

Career Public Defender Will Run for King County Prosecutor

05/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

(Free) Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie Announces a Free Show at the Paramount

05/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

This Washington

State Will Pay for Postage on Ballots for All Voters Outside King County

05/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Passes a $47 Million Head Tax

05/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Head Tax, Convention Center Expansion, and Prepaid Ballots

05/14/2018 By Grace Madigan

Op-Ed

Pramila Jayapal: Amid Homelessness Crisis, It's Time for Real Shared Responsibility

05/11/2018 By Pramila Jayapal

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

2:15pm By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 14–21

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe