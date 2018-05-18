  1. Arts & Culture
A LONE Is an Exhibition on a City-Sized Scale

Mount Analogue, Vignettes, and Gramma Poetry team up to make artists—and loneliness—visible.

By Mac Hubbard 5/18/2018

Pieces from A LONE can be found in plain sight all over Seattle through May.

Image: Melissa Kagerer

In early May an orange billboard popped up along Aurora. It reads, “My destiny is louder than my comfort,” and leaves you wondering what, exactly, it’s selling. Then you see the signature and find you’ve just read a work by widely-acclaimed poet Yrsa Daley-Ward.

On May 3, the works of 13 artists collaboratively commissioned by Vignettes, Gramma Poetry, and Mount Analogue started to appear throughout Seattle. The citywide exhibition, A LONE, displays text-based visual work in easily detected, accessible places, each piece part of a unifying theme: the paradoxically collective and individual experience of loneliness in a city.

Mount Analogue's multi-hatted chief Colleen Louise Barry understands that several hundred thousand neighbors in one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. doesn't seem like a picture of loneliness on the surface. “That’s why it’s so hard to talk about, because it’s paradoxical," she says. "One of the amazing things about art is that it can hold paradox in that way. So we want to honor that and give that space.”

Billboards are the sweet spot for A LONE exhibition, since they so typically display commercial messages. In addition to Daley-Ward’s piece, this guerrilla art has taken over several billboards around town. In Sodo, a sign reads “Will the last bad ***** leaving Seattle— / Turn out the lights.”

Looking east toward Alyson Provax's Untitled (only one), located at the corner of Nickerson and Florentia.

Image: Melissa Kagerer

Outside the Capitol Hill Light Rail station, Martine Syms has installed a piece titled Nite Life, which displays transcription from Sam Cooke’s dialogue with an audience in 1963. The words, like other A LONE pieces, are huge. Removed from original context, they feel less like inconsequential conversation. “Is everyone alright how you doing out there” seems to dig for an answer. “What’s wrong with me,” sans question mark, takes a moment to grasp.

One commenter on Mount Analogue's Instagram reacted to this particular part of the piece: "it’s not a UW advertisement, it’s an art piece! Purple and white threw me off."

In response, Barry said, “That’s exactly the space that we’re trying to occupy.”

A LONE will show through the end of May, and a map of the installations can be found here. Parts of the exhibition are also on display at Mount Analogue and Gramma Poetry.

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

