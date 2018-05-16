Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 16–22

It doesn't get any fresher than this, diners will eat oysters straight from the source at Hama Hama Oyster Farm for Renee Erickson's Tide Dinner.

Fri, May 18

Hot Stove Society: Thrilla in Manila

Tom Douglas's Hot Stove Society presents the tenth event in chef Herschell Taghap's Filipino family cooking series. Sip a cocktail as Taghap guides you through a Filipino potluck in which you'll get to make your own lumpia that you can take home, plus learn how to make a perfect pot of rice, pancit, and 7-Up barbecue pork skewers. Reserve a spot in the cooking class for $90.

Sat, May 19

Bar Melusine Tide Dinner at Hama Hama Oyster Farm

Take a road trip out to Hama Hama Oyster Farm on Hood Canal to experience a true take on "dining by the sea." Chef Renee Erickson and her team will race against the tide as they prepare a four-course supper accompanied by wine. Meanwhile, guests will sip champagne and slurp oysters. Sit right on the beach for the meal, and when the tide comes in, the whole function will move back to the fire pit for dessert and Calvados. Be sure to wear boots and warm clothes, being one with nature is only fun when you're not sopping wet and cold! Tickets can be purchased online for $250.

Sat, May 19

South Lake Union Saturday Night Market

If you're not much of an early riser but still like farmers markets then night markets are for you. Grab a snack or make the night market your dinner destination, either way. you're guaranteed to walk away with a happy stomach. Sample a wide array of street foods from around the world like lumpia, ramen, Thai rolled ice cream, raclette, and falafel.

Mon, May 21

Dinner and a DJ Volume 17: Chef Grizz and DJ Supreme La Rock at Ciudad

The monthly pop-up series combines the creative forces of a featured chef and DJ to put together a night of food and music. This month chef Michael Gaytan will serve a menu inspired by his Mexican heritage and memories of trips to Mexico. Guests will start with a shrimp cocktail and guacamole, followed by ceviche and for the main course, carne asada. And if you can still manage to eat after all that, there's coconut flan for dessert. Meanwhile, DJ Supreme La Rock will spin tunes to set the mood for this Mexican-inspired feast. Tickets are $55.

Tue, May 22

Sustainable Scoops with Molly Moon's at Pacific Science Center

Nerd out at this "Science in the City" event which features a discussion with Molly Moon owner, Molly Moon Neitzel herself with head chef and manager of culinary operations, Heather Hodge. The duo will discuss Molly Moon's use of local organic ingredients in their ice cream and how they keep their business sustainable. Hodge will also explain the science behind and demonstrate how to make homemade whip cream—the salted caramel ice cream base and lemon curd. Of course, to satisfy that ice cream craving you came with or developed over the night, guests will get a taste of Molly Moon's delicious concoctions. Tickets are $5 or free if you're a member.