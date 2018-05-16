  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 16–22

The week in which: You can learn to cook a Filipino feast, dine by the sea, and get nerdy with ice cream.

By Grace Madigan 5/16/2018 at 9:00am

Hamahama ooi9al

It doesn't get any fresher than this, diners will eat oysters straight from the source at Hama Hama Oyster Farm for Renee Erickson's Tide Dinner. 

Fri, May 18
Hot Stove Society: Thrilla in Manila
Tom Douglas's Hot Stove Society presents the tenth event in chef Herschell Taghap's Filipino family cooking series. Sip a cocktail as Taghap guides you through a Filipino potluck in which you'll get to make your own lumpia that you can take home, plus learn how to make a perfect pot of rice, pancit, and 7-Up barbecue pork skewers. Reserve a spot in the cooking class for $90

Sat, May 19
Bar Melusine Tide Dinner at Hama Hama Oyster Farm
Take a road trip out to Hama Hama Oyster Farm on Hood Canal to experience a true take on "dining by the sea." Chef Renee Erickson and her team will race against the tide as they prepare a four-course supper accompanied by wine. Meanwhile, guests will sip champagne and slurp oysters. Sit right on the beach for the meal, and when the tide comes in, the whole function will move back to the fire pit for dessert and Calvados. Be sure to wear boots and warm clothes, being one with nature is only fun when you're not sopping wet and cold! Tickets can be purchased online for $250

Sat, May 19
South Lake Union Saturday Night Market
If you're not much of an early riser but still like farmers markets then night markets are for you. Grab a snack or make the night market your dinner destination, either way. you're guaranteed to walk away with a happy stomach. Sample a wide array of street foods from around the world like lumpia, ramen, Thai rolled ice cream, raclette, and falafel. 

Mon, May 21
Dinner and a DJ Volume 17: Chef Grizz and DJ Supreme La Rock at Ciudad
The monthly pop-up series combines the creative forces of a featured chef and DJ to put together a night of food and music. This month chef Michael Gaytan will serve a menu inspired by his Mexican heritage and memories of trips to Mexico. Guests will start with a shrimp cocktail and guacamole, followed by ceviche and for the main course, carne asada. And if you can still manage to eat after all that, there's coconut flan for dessert. Meanwhile, DJ Supreme La Rock will spin tunes to set the mood for this Mexican-inspired feast. Tickets are $55.

Tue, May 22
Sustainable Scoops with Molly Moon's at Pacific Science Center
Nerd out at this "Science in the City" event which features a discussion with Molly Moon owner, Molly Moon Neitzel herself with head chef and manager of culinary operations, Heather Hodge. The duo will discuss Molly Moon's use of local organic ingredients in their ice cream and how they keep their business sustainable. Hodge will also explain the science behind and demonstrate how to make homemade whip cream—the salted caramel ice cream base and lemon curd. Of course, to satisfy that ice cream craving you came with or developed over the night, guests will get a taste of Molly Moon's delicious concoctions. Tickets are $5 or free if you're a member.

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

