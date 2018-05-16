  1. Arts & Culture
Death Cab for Cutie Announce a Free Show at the Paramount

Comedian Hari Kondabolu will host the event celebrating the Paramount's 90th anniversary.

By Stefan Milne 5/16/2018 at 10:05am

Death cab pok0nl

Death Cab for Cutie.

Image: Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theater turned 90 this year, but the celebration is not limited to a single day. May 21 the theater will host the Show Divine at Ninth and Pine. Today STG announced that Seattle indie stalwarts Death Cab For Cutie will play a free concert at the theater on June 23 at 8pm. Comedian, and former Seattleite, Hari Kondabolu will host the event and supporting acts include Khu.éex', The Black Tones, and DJ Stas THEE Boss. Tickets are available now through Friday, May 18 at 10am, and they're limited to two per attendee. Find them here.

A free outdoor celebration on Ninth Ave will accompany from 5pm to 8pm, which you do not need tickets for. Outdoor performers include SassyBlack Pride Showcase, Lieu Quan Lion Dance Team, Ten Man Brass Band, and others. 

Tickets will go quick, surely, so get to it. 

 

Show Divine at Ninth and Pine

March 1, 2018, might have been Paramount Theatre Day, but the celebration culminates on May 21 with a free event called Show Divine at Ninth and Pine—the sam...

Death Cab for Cutie Announce a Free Show at the Paramount

10:05am By Stefan Milne

