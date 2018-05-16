Death Cab for Cutie Announce a Free Show at the Paramount

Death Cab for Cutie. Image: Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theater turned 90 this year, but the celebration is not limited to a single day. May 21 the theater will host the Show Divine at Ninth and Pine. Today STG announced that Seattle indie stalwarts Death Cab For Cutie will play a free concert at the theater on June 23 at 8pm. Comedian, and former Seattleite, Hari Kondabolu will host the event and supporting acts include Khu.éex', The Black Tones, and DJ Stas THEE Boss. Tickets are available now through Friday, May 18 at 10am, and they're limited to two per attendee. Find them here.

A free outdoor celebration on Ninth Ave will accompany from 5pm to 8pm, which you do not need tickets for. Outdoor performers include SassyBlack Pride Showcase, Lieu Quan Lion Dance Team, Ten Man Brass Band, and others.

Tickets will go quick, surely, so get to it.