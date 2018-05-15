Drake Comes to the Tacoma Dome in November

Drake just held the top spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 15 weeks straight, first with “God’s Plan” for 11 weeks, then for the past month with “Nice for What” (though Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” bumped him from the spot this week). Now America’s favorite Degrassi star turned rapper will come to the Tacoma Dome on November 1. The tour called Aubrey and the Three Amigos sees hip-hop trio Migos (get it?) joining Drake in support of his upcoming album Scorpion, out in June.

Presale is available to American Express card members and begins today at 10am. General sales open on Friday, May 18. Tickets can be found here.

Drake with Migos

Nov 1, Tacoma Dome, $56–$196