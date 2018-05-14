  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work May 14–17

This year's Seattle Reads author joins the discussion, even ballet loves Bowie, and concerts aren't just for the weekend.

By Mac Hubbard 5/14/2018 at 10:00am

1 18 sr yaa gyasi 2018 s7vfie

Yaa Gyasi, the author of Homegoing, discusses this year's Seattle Reads book.

Image: Michael Lionstar

Monday, May 14
Washed Out
A Monday concert may feel ambitious, but less so when you're hanging out with Washed Out. Ever since a Sub Pop debut back in 2011, the band has continued to pave the way for indie tastes, featuring a heady mix of locked-in beats and nebulous, synthy electronica. Of course, having the opening theme to Portlandia to your name won't hurt your credibility around here either. Neptune Theatre, $25

Tue, May 15
Ariel Levy
Noted for penetrating observations about gender and "raunch culture," the New Yorker staff writer discusses her memoir, The Rules Do Not Apply. The book parses the author's complicated grief following a miscarriage while on assignment in Mongolia—and the subsequent unravelling of her marriage, along with the rest of a meticulously constructed life. Benaroya Hall, $35

Rachel Kushner
After earning back-to-back National Book Award nominations for her first two novels—Telex from Cuba and The Flamethrowers—Rachel Kushner returns with The Mars Room, which takes place largely inside of a women's prison in California's Central Valley. Kushner spent years inside prisons, interviewing inmates, and the result is full of the same cool, lucid prose and fissional detail and piercing empathy of its predecessors. At 1pm she's at Third Place for a ticketed meet and greet; then at 7pm she reads at Elliott Bay. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free – Stefan Milne

Wed, May 16
Mount Kimbie, Smerz
With support from fringe heroes like James Blake and King Krule, Mount Kimbie hypnotically reconciles the ostensible divide between electronic and instrumental bands. Smerz will warm up the stage, doing what they do best: eerie danceability. Neumos, $17

Thu, May 17
Yaa Gyasi
The Seattle Reads program aims to foster community engagement through a shared experience with a single book. Yaa Gyasi, the author of this year's selection, Homegoing, will enrich the city's conversation about a story that powerfully examines the roots and legacy of slavery—dealing with its ability to alter fates for centuries to come. Seattle Central Library, Free

Thu, May 17–Sat, May 19
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Having made applauded appearances around the world, this New York–based virtuoso ensemble now comes to Seattle for a show that will include Star Dust, which pays tribute to the shape-shifting prowess of David Bowie, and Ballad Unto, set to the music of Bach. Meany Theater, $52

