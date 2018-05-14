Wear What When May 14–21

Courtesy of Sarah Elizabeth

Luxury Garage Sale

Garage sale takes on a whole new meaning here at the Luxury Garage sale popup in Canopy Blue. Check it out and get up to 90 percent off retail price. Some of the uber highend brands include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci, and much more.

Now thru May 31

Leia Beila

This month Leia Beila, a jaw-dropping jewelry line by Aimee Oberstein, is giving 15 percent of every sale to Mary's Place, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and children to reclaim their lives. These statement pieces are meant to encourage individuality—so grab some, stand out, and make a positive impact on our community.

Wed, May 16

Paint and Drink Night: Custom Hats!

Peddler Brewing Company is hosting a night of hats, paint, and the combination of the two from 6 to 9pm this coming hump day. Try your hand at painting some nautical designs on a hat, an accessory we all need here in the Pacific Northwest. Buy a ticket ($38), which includes a hat, paint supplies, an apron, and personal paint instruction by nationally known artist Sarah Elizabeth.

May 17–19

Boho Republic 5th Annual Spring Preview and Sample Sale

Sassafras and Boho Republic are joining forces to host another superb shopping event. Get a glimpse of Boho's spring and summer threads that are sure to make heads turn. The party will launch on Thursday at 4 with some champagne and an informal modeling show from 5 to 7. Save anywhere from 20 to 50 percent off samples and backstock. And make sure to stop by on Saturday from 4 to 7 because Ashley Cristobal from Juniper Nail Bar will be doing some free nail art.

May 18–29

REI's Anniversary Sale

The PNW is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. And the place to get all the gear your heart desires is having its biggest sale of the year! REI's Anniversary Sale starts this week. Save up to 30 percent off on a variety of gear.

Fri, May 18

Anne Maier Trunk Show

Need some fresh ideas for your big day? Nordstrom has you covered this Friday with an Anne Maier Trunk Show. Known for her extravagant fabrics and sexy shapes, many of the gowns will only be in Nordstrom during the event. Don't hesitate to make an appointment with a wedding stylist.