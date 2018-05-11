Weekend What to Do May 11–13

The Wing Luke Museum screens Island Soldier, which portrays the US military's relationship with Micronesia. Image: Courtesy Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

Friday May 11

The Black Tones Album and Video Game Release

Nobody ever said you can’t be in a band and also in a video game. At Seattle's newest venue, blues-punk-black-power rockers the Black Tones play a show to celebrate a simultaneous vinyl and video game release. Two birds, one stone: Friday Night Edition. Clock-Out Lounge, $12

Sat, May 12

Pierogi Fest

It’s difficult not to feel warm and consoled by these Central European dumplings, and nobody embraces them quite like the Polish. Seattle is lucky to have its own little ode to the doughy morsels, made all the more festive alongside Polish beer and wine, pastries, folk entertainment, and a marketplace with rustic décor and trinkets. Polish Cultural Center, $5–$10

Best of SAAFF

Riding on the successes of this year’s Seattle Asian American Film Festival, the Wing Luke Museum screens a string of the festival’s best short films starting at 2pm, then rolls into two feature-length screenings: The Apology and Island Soldier. The former illuminates the continuing experience of “comfort women” kidnapped into sexual slavery by Japan in WWII, and the latter explores the US military’s connection to the people of Micronesia, the small, remote archipelago in the Pacific. Wing Luke Museum, $5–$12

DJ Biz Markie

Chances are, at some point in your life, you have been that person caterwauling “Just a Friend”—at a party, at a bar, in the shower, wherever. While the song itself has taken on a life of its own in pop culture, it’s by no means an exhaustive display of Biz Markie’s talents. The hiphop veteran’s charismatic rhyming is often overlooked, and his DJ set is an opportunity to catch up with him. Q Nightclub, $15

Sat, May 12 & Sun, May 13th

MGMT

Is it too soon to have nostalgia for the summer of 2008, when MGMT’s “Kids” and “Electric Feel” seemed to haunt every set of speakers at my college with their blissy electro-psychedelic pop? Now more than a decade into their career, and four albums deep, the Connecticut duo brings a set of approachable 80s-inflected synth tunes from their recent Little Dark Age to Seattle for two nights. Showbox Sodo, $45 — Stefan Milne