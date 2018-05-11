  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 11–13

Seattle Asian American Film Festival plays its hits, pierogi-lovers have cause for celebration, and Biz Markie DJs.

By Mac Hubbard 5/11/2018 at 3:51pm

Img 1904 2 future soldiers ouvu1k

The Wing Luke Museum screens Island Soldier, which portrays the US military's relationship with Micronesia.

Image: Courtesy Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience

 

Friday May 11

The Black Tones Album and Video Game Release
Nobody ever said you can’t be in a band and also in a video game. At Seattle's newest venue, blues-punk-black-power rockers the Black Tones play a show to celebrate a simultaneous vinyl and video game release. Two birds, one stone: Friday Night Edition. Clock-Out Lounge, $12

Sat, May 12

Pierogi Fest
It’s difficult not to feel warm and consoled by these Central European dumplings, and nobody embraces them quite like the Polish. Seattle is lucky to have its own little ode to the doughy morsels, made all the more festive alongside Polish beer and wine, pastries, folk entertainment, and a marketplace with rustic décor and trinkets. Polish Cultural Center, $5–$10

Best of SAAFF
Riding on the successes of this year’s Seattle Asian American Film Festival, the Wing Luke Museum screens a string of the festival’s best short films starting at 2pm, then rolls into two feature-length screenings: The Apology and Island Soldier. The former illuminates the continuing experience of “comfort women” kidnapped into sexual slavery by Japan in WWII, and the latter explores the US military’s connection to the people of Micronesia, the small, remote archipelago in the Pacific. Wing Luke Museum, $5–$12

 DJ Biz Markie
Chances are, at some point in your life, you have been that person caterwauling “Just a Friend”—at a party, at a bar, in the shower, wherever. While the song itself has taken on a life of its own in pop culture, it’s by no means an exhaustive display of Biz Markie’s talents. The hiphop veteran’s charismatic rhyming is often overlooked, and his DJ set is an opportunity to catch up with him. Q Nightclub, $15

Sat, May 12 & Sun, May 13th

MGMT
Is it too soon to have nostalgia for the summer of 2008, when MGMT’s “Kids” and “Electric Feel” seemed to haunt every set of speakers at my college with their blissy electro-psychedelic pop? Now more than a decade into their career, and four albums deep, the Connecticut duo brings a set of approachable 80s-inflected synth tunes from their recent Little Dark Age to Seattle for two nights. Showbox Sodo, $45 — Stefan Milne

Filed under
Wing Luke Museum, MGMT, Weekend What to Do
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

MGMT

8:00 PM $45 Showbox SoDo

Is it too soon to have nostalgia for the summer of 2008, when MGMT’s “Kids” and “Electric Feel” seemed to haunt every set of speakers at my college with thei...

Concerts

DJ Biz Markie

$15 Q Nightclub

Chances are, at some point in your life, you have been that person caterwauling “Just a Friend”—at a party, at a bar, in the shower, wherever. While the song...

Film, Special Events

Best of SAAFF 2018

$5–$12 Wing Luke Museum

Riding on the successes of this year’s Seattle Asian American Film Festival, the Wing Luke Museum screens a string of the festival’s best short films startin...

Food & Drink, Special Events

Pierogi Fest 2018

$5–$10 Polish Cultural Center

It’s difficult not to feel warm and consoled by these Central European dumplings, and nobody embraces them quite like the Polish. Seattle is lucky to have it...

Concerts, Special Events

The Black Tones Album and Video Game Release

9:00 PM $12 Clock-Out Lounge

Nobody ever said you can’t be in a band and also make video games. In a feat of motley talent, blues-punk-black-power rockers the Black Tones play a show to ...

Related Content

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 5-6

05/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 4–8

12/04/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: November 27–December 1

11/27/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Awards and Openings Abound

9:05am By Cassie Sawyer

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—A Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

05/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell Is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 11–13

3:51pm By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and Young Fathers On Sale May 11

05/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Theater Reviews

May Theater Roundup: Aida, Love Never Dies, and Familiar

05/09/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts His New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Blessed Unions

9 Movie Theaters Serving Booze

05/07/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Op-Ed

Pramila Jayapal: Amid Homelessness Crisis, It's Time for Real Shared Responsibility

4:25pm By Pramila Jayapal

Progressive Taxation

Council Members Approve $75 Million Head Tax, Reject Durkan's Plan

9:26am By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

House Democrats Suspend Tacoma Legislator from Committee Post After Harassment Allegations

05/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe