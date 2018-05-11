This Week in Restaurant News: Awards and Openings Abound

James Beard Award winner Edouardo Jordan and his Salare and JuneBaby family (and also his family family). Image: Huge Galdones

Accolades

James Beard Awards

It’s been a really good year for Edouardo Jordan, and it keeps on getting better and better. The James Beard award winners were announced on Monday and Jordan won twice: Best Chef Northwest for Salare and Best New Restaurant for JuneBaby. The week before the ceremony, the Seattle Times' Bethany Jean Clement followed the busy chef through a full day of running his restaurants—it’s a nice glimpse into the madness pre-JB awards.

World Beer Cup

This international competition is often referred to as the “Olympics of Beer,” and on May 3 two Seattle-area brewers took home medals. Georgetown Brewing took gold for its Gusto Crema coffee beer, and in the Fresh Hop category Cloudburst Brewing nabbed the bronze for its Fresh Frozen ale. Seattle Patch has the full list of Washington winners.

Closures

Rain Shadow Meats

Sadly, the Pioneer Square sandwich and butcher shop will close on Friday, May 18. Construction and rent hikes have made the location no longer feasible. Founder Russel Flint says he’ll be focusing on the Melrose Market spot and his newish home meat delivery business.

Openings

Woodinville Cut Shop

As of last week, Woodinville welcomed Americana fare and a 1970s vibe to the former McCorry’s space. Owners Mike Meckling (Neumo’s and Canterbury Ale House), Gabe Johnson (Horses Cut Shop), and PR rep Megan Tweed all wanted to find a space with character. And that’s definitely reflected in the thoughtfully-themed décor and old school recipes like oysters Rockefeller and waldorf salad.

The Fig & The Judge

The Renaissance Hotel’s new restaurant concept opened on May 8. Chef Lainie Carey hails from Walla Walla, she was previously head chef at Whitehouse-Crawford, and brings an eclectic mix of Pacific Northwest dishes and a burger with Port Townsend Cirrus cheese, bacon, fig and onion jam, and crispy onions.

Cafe Hitchcock Express

Chef Brendan McGill has a new little outpost for lattes and sandwiches in The Exchange Building downtown on Second and Marion. Unfortunately, (but predictably) the first offerings of a latte infused with a CBD marijuana oil was kyboshed by the health department.

Little Ting’s Dumplings and Clay Pot

Eater reports that Broadview’s Little Ting’s Dumplings has expanded to Bellevue. For now, they’re only serving eight clay pot dishes, but house made dumplings will be added when the restaurant is fully staffed.

Coming Soon

South Town Pie

Sam Crannell, formerly of LloydMartin, is the opening chef for this South Park pizzeria. Expect 18-inch tavern pies, 12 beers on draft, and Full Tilt ice cream. Last word is that they should be opening early next week.