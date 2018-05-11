  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Awards and Openings Abound

Plus, Rain Shadow Meats bids farewell to Pioneer Square.

By Cassie Sawyer 5/11/2018 at 9:05am

Junebaby best new restaurant huge galdones kjfjia

James Beard Award winner Edouardo Jordan and his Salare and JuneBaby family (and also his family family).

Image: Huge Galdones

Accolades

James Beard Awards
It’s been a really good year for Edouardo Jordan, and it keeps on getting better and better. The James Beard award winners were announced on Monday and Jordan won twice: Best Chef Northwest for Salare and Best New Restaurant for JuneBaby. The week before the ceremony, the Seattle Times' Bethany Jean Clement followed the busy chef through a full day of running his restaurants—it’s a nice glimpse into the madness pre-JB awards.

World Beer Cup
This international competition is often referred to as the “Olympics of Beer,” and on May 3 two Seattle-area brewers took home medals. Georgetown Brewing took gold for its Gusto Crema coffee beer, and in the Fresh Hop category Cloudburst Brewing nabbed the bronze for its Fresh Frozen ale. Seattle Patch has the full list of Washington winners.

Closures

Rain Shadow Meats
Sadly, the Pioneer Square sandwich and butcher shop will close on Friday, May 18. Construction and rent hikes have made the location no longer feasible. Founder Russel Flint says he’ll be focusing on the Melrose Market spot and his newish home meat delivery business.  

Openings  

Woodinville Cut Shop
As of last week, Woodinville welcomed Americana fare and a 1970s vibe to the former McCorry’s space. Owners Mike Meckling (Neumo’s and Canterbury Ale House), Gabe Johnson (Horses Cut Shop), and PR rep Megan Tweed all wanted to find a space with character. And that’s definitely reflected in the thoughtfully-themed décor and old school recipes like oysters Rockefeller and waldorf salad. 

The Fig & The Judge
The Renaissance Hotel’s new restaurant concept opened on May 8. Chef Lainie Carey hails from Walla Walla, she was previously head chef at Whitehouse-Crawford, and brings an eclectic mix of Pacific Northwest dishes and a burger with Port Townsend Cirrus cheese, bacon, fig and onion jam, and crispy onions. 

Cafe Hitchcock Express
Chef Brendan McGill has a new little outpost for lattes and sandwiches in The Exchange Building downtown on Second and Marion. Unfortunately, (but predictably) the first offerings of a latte infused with a CBD marijuana oil was kyboshed by the health department. 

Little Ting’s Dumplings and Clay Pot
Eater reports that Broadview’s Little Ting’s Dumplings has expanded to Bellevue. For now, they’re only serving eight clay pot dishes, but house made dumplings will be added when the restaurant is fully staffed. 

Coming Soon

South Town Pie
Sam Crannell, formerly of LloydMartin, is the opening chef for this South Park pizzeria. Expect 18-inch tavern pies, 12 beers on draft, and Full Tilt ice cream. Last word is that they should be opening early next week.

  

South Town Pie, Sam Crannell, Edouardo Jordan, James Beard Award Winners 2018, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell Is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Opening Dispatch

The Cut Shop Opens in Woodinville

05/04/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Meaty Tears

Rain Shadow Meats Will Close in Pioneer Square

05/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

