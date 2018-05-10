  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—A Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

Seattle Freeze arrives this summer.

By Rosin Saez 5/10/2018 at 12:12pm

Dsc 2923 s3dp42

The storefront at 6014 12th Ave S.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

A couple of years ago when Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill lived in Georgetown they noticed something...off. "Going out to eat a lot in that area, we realized there wasn’t a dessert place." (Cue ominous music.) Of course this was before Sweet Bumpas started scooping ice cream out of the former Six Strawberries window, and before Deep Sea Sugar and Salt's forthcoming market and cake shop. Still, there's a void for a proper dessert shop—and the McGills, the husband-and-wife duo behind Nate's Wings and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, and Central District Ice Cream Company, plan to fill it with soft serve and doughnuts.

Enter Seattle Freeze

First, let's go over this double entendre of a name. Last September Central District Ice Cream collaborated with Louie Gong of Eighth Generation on a lineup of flavors, one of which was dubbed the Seattle Freeze (deep chocolate with Salish sea salt and almond cookie crumble). It's also of course poking fun at our city's notoriously prickly social code. But what better way to thaw our icy ways than with some frozen treats?

The ice cream at Seattle Freeze, says McGill, is a bit of a hybrid that's half way between scoop ice cream and soft serve. See, in regular ice cream there can be crunchy, textural components like chocolate chips. Soft serve? Not so much. But at the Georgetown shop a machine will take an ice cream base, incorporate add-ins, and then churn it all out into soft serve like the frozen treat sorcery that it is.

Flavors will be very much akin to those at CD Ice Cream—pineapple mint, coconut, chocolate black sesame, maybe a Seattle Freeze flavor comeback—and will likewise rotate every month or so. They plan to have a menu of suggested flavor-and-topping combos, or you can always go rogue and order whatever swirls your world.

As for the doughnuts, they've partnered with the folks behind Big Boys and Poke Wai, who plan to sling Filipino-flavored goods. That means a variety of doughnuts styles with homemade glazes and toppings: some cake, some raised, and some custard-filled. There's an ube flavor and a black sesame version currently in doughnut testing mode.

The space at 6014 12th Avenue South, an old office site, will open hopefully early next month, says McGill. They definitely want to be ready to go come June, aka peak ice cream–eating season. 

Filed under
Seattle Freeze, Doughnuts, Soft Serve, Georgetown, Openings, Ice Cream, Central District Ice Cream Company
Show Comments
In this Article

Central District Ice Cream Company

$ Dessert, Ice Cream 2016 E Union

A spare but sweet little scoop shop on Union that also offers creative ice cream sandwiched and shelf upon shelf of bulk candy.

Related Content

Elements of Style

Louie Gong Is an Original

02/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: January 2018

12/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—A Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

12:12pm By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

05/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell Is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Meaty Tears

Rain Shadow Meats Will Close in Pioneer Square

05/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and First Aid Kit On Sale May 11

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Theater Reviews

May Theater Roundup: Aida, Love Never Dies, and Familiar

05/09/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts His New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Blessed Unions

9 Movie Theaters Serving Booze

05/07/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 5-6

05/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

House Democrats Suspend Tacoma Legislator from Committee Post After Harassment Allegations

3:50pm By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

City Council

Council Extends the City's Statute of Limitations for Harassment Claims

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Ethics & Elections

Ethics Commission Recommends Loosening Conflict of Interest Rules

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe