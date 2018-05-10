  1. Arts & Culture
Mudhoney and First Aid Kit On Sale May 11

Mudhoney gets quintessentially Seattle, First Aid Kit plays the Paramount, and Young Fathers take over the Showbox.

By Stefan Milne 5/10/2018 at 9:00am

Screen shot 2018 05 09 at 3.21.24 pm ynmnza

Young Fathers. 

Image: Julia Noni

Mudhoney with the Scientists
Sept 29, Neptune Theater, $21
Have you recently seen a room of Gen-Xers mosh? Sure, Mudhoney’s a grunge band and many a Seattleite takes umbrage with that generation’s persistently iconic place in our identity. Call them grunge if you like, but Mudhoney are really just a scuzzy fuzzy punk band, with more than a few pages ripped from the Stooges playbook. These days they also have the tight polish of a long touring act, and man are they fun live. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here. 

First Aid Kit
Oct 1, Paramount Theater, $33
Let’s set aside all references to ABBA and black metal; let’s just say that First Aid Kit, a pair of Swedish sisters, sing pretty Western-inflected folk music. To give you some idea: they were discovered singing Fleet Foxes songs on YouTube. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here.

Young Fathers
Nov 16, The Showbox, $18+
Edinburgh avant-rap trio Young Fathers just finished opening for LCD Soundsystem and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and they share those bands’ glitchy genre busting (maybe with a dash of recent Liars albums tossed in), though their newest album Cocoa Sugar is their most approachable yet, built on slithering grooves. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here.

