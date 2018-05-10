Ticket Alert
Mudhoney and First Aid Kit On Sale May 11
Mudhoney gets quintessentially Seattle, First Aid Kit plays the Paramount, and Young Fathers take over the Showbox.
Mudhoney with the Scientists
Sept 29, Neptune Theater, $21
Have you recently seen a room of Gen-Xers mosh? Sure, Mudhoney’s a grunge band and many a Seattleite takes umbrage with that generation’s persistently iconic place in our identity. Call them grunge if you like, but Mudhoney are really just a scuzzy fuzzy punk band, with more than a few pages ripped from the Stooges playbook. These days they also have the tight polish of a long touring act, and man are they fun live. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here.
First Aid Kit
Oct 1, Paramount Theater, $33
Let’s set aside all references to ABBA and black metal; let’s just say that First Aid Kit, a pair of Swedish sisters, sing pretty Western-inflected folk music. To give you some idea: they were discovered singing Fleet Foxes songs on YouTube. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here.
Young Fathers
Nov 16, The Showbox, $18+
Edinburgh avant-rap trio Young Fathers just finished opening for LCD Soundsystem and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and they share those bands’ glitchy genre busting (maybe with a dash of recent Liars albums tossed in), though their newest album Cocoa Sugar is their most approachable yet, built on slithering grooves. On sale 10am, May 11. Tickets here.