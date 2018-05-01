  1. Eat & Drink
Market Matters

What’s New and Noteworthy at the Farmers' Markets This Season

Springtime is the right time to say hello to our favorite farmers' markets.

By Cassie Sawyer 5/1/2018 at 11:45am

Shutterstock 224947675 pdnln2

Rejoice: Shopping al fresco is nearly here!

Image: courtesy of Shutterstock/Matej Kastelic

The coming of spring in Seattle means the opening of many a seasonal farmers' market. Each year, we head back to our favorite local market, rain or shine—reusable tote in hand, and cash in pocket—to take a first loop around to see what looks fresh. Here’s a little glimpse of some new vendors, food trucks, and artisans attending the markets around town this season:

Ballard

Sundays, year-round, 10–3pm
Heading into its eighteenth season, Old Ballard Avenue has some new company as of this spring. Two creameries, Domina Dairy with Feta and Guernsey cheese and Golden Glen Creamery with an array of cheeses, have been a welcome addition. For about a month now, Ayako and Family is toasting up Japanese rice bread topped with house made jams (you can buy the preserves after a sample). And in time for shucking season, Brady’s Oysters from Aberdeen brings oysters, crab, and ling cod. Hayton Farms and Sky Harvest show up in full force with berries come June. And for something a little special, Element FE is selling high-end, locally manufactured chef knives. 

Columbia City

Wednesdays, May 9–Oct 10, 3–7pm
It’s a big season for this south Seattle market, they’re in their 20th year of offering produce, flowers, and local treats to the masses. A couple of notable joiners this year are Indian Candy, with smoked and fresh Columbia River salmon, and Zaytuna Mediterranean Catering serving traditional Libyan dishes like musakhan (baked chicken), dolmas, and baba ghanoush.

Denny Regrade

Tuesdays, May 29–Sept 25, 10–2pm
This will be the first full season for this new downtown location, right next to the Amazon spheres at Seventh Ave and Lenora. The Amazon lunch crowd will be pleased to find La Crespella crepes, breakfast sandwiches from Honest Biscuits, and Silver Springs Creamery's cheeses, yogurt, and ice cream. Grim Brothers's foods will be selling ghost pepper hot sauce while Shen Zen Tea has kombucha and tea blends—perhaps to stave off any hot sauce sweats.

Lake Forest Park

Sundays, May 13–Oct 21, 10–3pm
This modest Sunday market squeezes in a ton of vendors at the parking lot of the Third Place Commons. With 15 fruit and vegetable farms, fresh produce is in abundance, especially come June. Vespucci Pizza brings their wood-fired oven for slices, and Drummin’ Up Wonton fries up sweet and savory options like crab Rangoon and seasonal blackberry pie. Middle Fork Roasters has whole beans and hot coffee and Greenwood Cider has bottles of their dry apple ciders and hopefully their seasonal huckleberry.

Madrona

Fridays, May 18–Oct 12, 3–7pm
In the parking lot of the Madrona Grocery Outlet this market is heading into its 13th season. New this year is Brothers & Co serving the unusual (but fun) pairing of tacos and ramen, and Tin Dog Brewing out of South Park will join with their seasonal brews, a lemon sage wit and apricot Thai basil ale. For the 2nd year Bluebird Ice Cream will be there with cones and scoops; and market favorite Alvarez Farms will be back with a new product this year, their very own pickled peppers.

Phinney Ridge 

Fridays, June 1–Sept 28, 3:30–7:30pm
This market is held at the upper lot of the Phinney Neighborhood Center and opens this year with a great list of vendors. To name a few, you’ll see booths from Sea Wolf Bakers, Frost Cottage Bakery, El Chito with Tamales, and Veraci pizza for slices. And a Raclette newcomer, Fire and Scrape, will be scraping that melted cheese onto potatoes, prosciutto, and all sorts of fruits and vegetables.  

Pike Place Market

Saturdays, June thru Oct, 9–5pm
Sure, the famous Pike Place Market that we all know and love is year-round, but during peak season its satellite market situated on the cobblestones at the corner of Pike Place and Pine Street shares its abundant produce and fresh goods.

Queen Anne

Thursdays, June 7–Oct 11, 3pm-7:30pm
This family-oriented market on West Crockett Street and Queen Anne Ave has become an institution over the past 11 years. New hot food vendors are Nacho Mama’s food truck with fontina cheese sauce nacho combos, Bagels and Baos with East Coast-style bagels or Chinese pork stuffed baos. And Nutty Squirrel Gelato will join returning sweets purveyors like Sweet Bumpas, Soda Jerk, Ellenos, and Pie Love. This will be the second year of the “Roots to Shoots” kids program, where little ones are given $2 to spend on fresh fruits and/or veggies from the many farm vendors. 

Shoreline

Saturdays, June 9–Oct 6, 10–3pm
At Shoreline Place (formerly Aurora Square) around 60 vendors and usually at least two food trucks fill up the parking lot of the Central Market. Expect cameos from trucks like Chebogz Filipino, Seoul Bowl, El Cabrito, and Chomp. New this year to the line-up is Hogstead Farms out of Marysville with organic heritage pork and poultry. All returning for their seventh year are Alvarez Organics, Hayton Farms, and Martin Family Orchards. And backyard bee tenders, Rainy Day Bees, will be there with honey labeled by Seattle neighborhood and don’t forget to ask them about being a hive host. 

South Lake Union

Thursdays, May 31-October 11, 10am-2pm
Returning to the Amazon campus, this market offers a large selection of produce from Amador Farms, Hayton Farms, Woodinville Valley Farm, and Sy Ly Farm. A new vendor this year is Seattle Pickle Co. with pickled beets, green beans, and spicy cucumbers. Fat Cat Mushroom is also new to this location with mushrooms and micro-greens. For ready-to-eat foods, Tandoozy has Indian street food and El Chito with their tasty tamales. 

Saturdays, starts May 5, 11am-4pm
While not technically a farmers' market, the SLU Saturday Market still runs a solid weekly event that highlights local vendors. Opening for their fourth season, the Saturday Market welcomes two international bakeries: La Liath with treats from the British Isles and Babuska PNW baking babka and hand-formed pierogi and pelmeni. There will be lots of returning favorites like Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max, colorful macarons from Alexandra’s hot pink VW bus, and Spice Waala for authentic Indian fare. One Saturday a month (May 19, June 16, July 21, August 25, September 15) the market stays open late for KURB Night Market, a focus on street-style food from all corners of the world.

University District

Saturdays, year-round, 9–2pm
Coming into their 25th season, the University Street vendors cover the spread—produce in all shades of the rainbow, cheeses, meats, breads and pastries, and all the rest in between. A newcomer in the farm department is the family-run, organic Cabrera Farms out of Skagit Valley. And for some tasty on site eating, hit Pampeana Empanadas for sweet and savory options, free range egg and bacon breakfast sandwiches from Nature’s Last Stand, and Lily’s Salvadorean for papusas.

Wallingford

Wednesdays, May 16–Sept 26, 3–7pm
Meridian Park on Sunnyside hosts this weeknight market. It’s an ideal space for a picnic of those farm fresh veggie-packed quesadillas from long-time purveyor Patty Pan. The kids play structure, sand pit, and rolling green lawn make this market extraordinarily family-friendly. Hierophant Meadery will join for its first year here with their sustainable honey wines. And Seattle Pops will be back with their whimsical frozen creations, now just down the street from their brick-and-mortar that opened last June. 

 

