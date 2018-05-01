May Day, Kathy Nyland, and Bailey Stober

MAY DAY is here. And while last year's was fairly tame—despite it having been the first since President Donald Trump's election—other protests have led to violence, making police unsure of what to expect.

This year's March for Immigrant and Workers Rights begins at 2:30pm in Judkins Park. Expect delays in transit:

TODAY is #MayDay2018.

Please be aware and plan for delays, especially if travelling thru downtown #Seattle.

Sign up for transit alerts:

BAILY STOBER may be out as King County Democrats chair, but he's doesn't want to be done with politics just yet. Allegations of harassing and bullying a former female executive director and mismanaging the organization's budget haven't stopped him from running for state representative in the 47th District, against Republican incumbent Mark Hargrove, as an "independent Democrat," The Seattle Times reported.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL: TIM BURGESS, the former council member and "accidental mayor" for 71 days, just doesn't know how to take a break. The full council on Monday appointed Burgess as a member of the Seattle Retirement Savings Plan Board. The board oversees the legislation he championed that allowed all city workers a way to save for retirement.

Kshama Sawant was the lone "no" vote against his appointment.

MAYOR JENNY DURKAN on Friday announced she's replacing Kathy Nyland as director of the Department of Neighborhoods and instead will move to the Department of Parks and Recreation as a senior advisor. Durkan appointed Andres Mantilla, her current director of external relations and outreach, to interim director effective May 16.

"I'm really disappointed," said Rob Harrison, a green architect and density activist, who credited Nyland with transforming the department and bringing renters' voices to the table.

Appointed to the role in 2015 by former mayor Ed Murray, Nyland headed the department when it dissolved the neighborhood district councils. She started as a Georgetown community organizer fighting the city to bring a voice for her neighborhood. Nyland didn't respond to a request for comment.

"Kathy has worked tirelessly to help communities across Seattle have a strong voice in their government, and her leadership has helped to foster more coordinated, citywide outreach on Seattle’s most urgent challenges," Durkan said in a statement. "We will build on her important work to bring more equitable engagement to our neighborhoods."