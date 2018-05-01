Janelle Monáe and Childish Gambino Tickets On Sale

Monáe's tour starts in Marymoor Park June 11. Image: Atlantic

Over the weekend Janelle Monáe’s severely good new album, Dirty Computer, was on constant rotation at my house. Monáe already has a couple android-themed concept albums under her belt, but Dirty Computer feels like a leap forward. Her blend of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrofuturistic funkiness remains, but it’s accompanied by a new immediacy. (And aside from others, Brian Wilson appears on the opening track—is there a better collaboration idea?) Her national tour in support of the album kicks off at Marymoor Park on June 11. Tickets ($43–$68) and go on sale Wednesday, May 2 at 10am.

On September 29, Childish Gambino—the moniker of equally tough to categorize actor, writer, musician Donald Glover—comes to Key Arena with Rae Sremmurd. Tickets are already on sale ($76–$125), and lower-priced seats have already gone quickly. This is the first real Gambino tour since he dropped the Awaken, My Love! in 2016. Let’s just hope his KeyArena show revives the sparkly-panted, shirtless, falsetto brilliance of his Tonight Show performance last year.