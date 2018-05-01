  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alert

Janelle Monáe and Childish Gambino Tickets On Sale

The genre-bending talents hit Seattle soon: Monáe at Marymoor, Gambino at Key Arena.

By Stefan Milne 5/1/2018 at 10:56am

Picture1 spm0se

Monáe's tour starts in Marymoor Park June 11. 

Image: Atlantic

Over the weekend Janelle Monáe’s severely good new album, Dirty Computer, was on constant rotation at my house. Monáe already has a couple android-themed concept albums under her belt, but Dirty Computer feels like a leap forward. Her blend of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrofuturistic funkiness remains, but it’s accompanied by a new immediacy. (And aside from others, Brian Wilson appears on the opening track—is there a better collaboration idea?) Her national tour in support of the album kicks off at Marymoor Park on June 11. Tickets ($43–$68) and go on sale Wednesday, May 2 at 10am.

On September 29, Childish Gambino—the moniker of equally tough to categorize actor, writer, musician Donald Glover—comes to Key Arena with Rae Sremmurd. Tickets are already on sale ($76–$125), and lower-priced seats have already gone quickly. This is the first real Gambino tour since he dropped the Awaken, My Love! in 2016. Let’s just hope his KeyArena show revives the sparkly-panted, shirtless, falsetto brilliance of his Tonight Show performance last year. 

Filed under
Ticket Alerts, Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe
Show Comments

Related Content

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

04/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

04/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Market Matters

What’s New and Noteworthy at the Farmers' Markets This Season

11:45am By Cassie Sawyer

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

04/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Step 5: Bring Snacks

7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez and Stefan Milne

Step 4: Have One With Dinner

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

04/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

04/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Janelle Monáe and Childish Gambino Tickets On Sale

10:56am By Stefan Milne

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

04/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 30–May 4

04/30/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Community Organizing

Watch Seattle's May Day Unfold

5:26pm By Hayat Norimine

Housing

Landlords Sue Seattle Over New Law Barring Criminal Background Checks

2:49pm By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

May Day, Kathy Nyland, and Bailey Stober

10:17am By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Deadly Force, Transit Demand, and a Court Appeal

04/30/2018 By Grace Madigan

Best of the City

A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

04/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Do We Need Another Airport?

04/30/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Style & Shopping

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe