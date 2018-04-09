Wear What When: April 10–16

Sassafras can help you embrace spring style. Image: Sassafras

Wed, Apr 11

Spring Can Pop Up Anywhere

For some midweek fun stop in at the Pacific Place Mall spring style event from 6-8 and get inspiration from wardrobe stylist Darcy Camden from Styled Seattle, and Andrew Hoge, style and society writer for Seattle Magazine. Grab a ticket for $15 and learn all you need to know about maximizing your closet, top looks for the season, and mingle with local style bloggers. You'll also be able to "feed your lips" with some of Aveda's samples from their new nourishing lip liner collection.

Apr 13–15

Rosa Clara Couture and Rosa Clara Trunk Show

With the sunshine often comes white dresses, suites, ties, cakes, and, well—I’m sure you’re getting the hint—weddings. Find the perfect gown this week at Nordstrom, where you can find Rosa Clara’s latest bridal collection and be immersed in the anticipation of your special day.

Sat, Apr 14

Perilous Activity Trunk Show

There are talents aplenty here in the Pacific Northwest, and Sassafras, a boutique in the Belltown neighborhood, brings the magic to you with 60 different local designers who have clothing, jewelry, and accessory collections. Stop in this Saturday from 3-7 to get a look at Perilous Activity, a line that takes sexy street clothes and combines it with utilitarian activewear. Sip some wine be inspired by the line meant to motivate women to get outside and do something beautiful everyday.

Sat, Apr 14

Bahtoh First Anniversary Celebration

Dust your dancing shoes off and take your artsy self over to BAHTOH, Seattle’s floral and hair boutique. This lovely colorful space is popping in spring blossoms, and from 8 until midnight, they're throwing a party at LoveCityLove in celebration of their one-year birthday! Three artists will be showcasing their work, along with three florists. As if that’s not enough, there will also be a bubble tea popup and music by DJ U.No.Hu and DJ Siracha. Yes, please.

Sat, Apr 14

Spring Open House at Seattle Seed Company

We like to think of style as the paint that fills the canvas of our lives, and it isn’t restricted to clothes and jewelry. It appears in our homes and gardens too! And this Saturday from 10–5 you can venture over to Seattle Seed Company's Spring Open House and ask the experts your green questions, enjoy raffle tickets, giveaways, discounts, and pop ups such as Plant Mamas. Bring the kiddos and enjoy some tea and cookies on the house.