Top 10 Stories: Sinclair, Parking Reform, First Native Superintendent

1. Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns KOMO News, came under fire after forcing their stations to air a statement that warned of biased, "fake news" "threatening our democracy." Crosscut reported that employees' contracts and non-compete clauses keep many from leaving; on Monday, 64 percent of openings posted on journalismjobs.com were for Sinclair, The Seattle Times reported.

Actually, this isn't funny at all.

None of it.

When media giants gobble up local news stations, there are repercussions. And since you brought it up first this morning, will your admin green light the Tribune buyout? https://t.co/9Udm54LLOx — Mary Nam (@Mary_Nam) April 2, 2018

2. The Seattle City Council approved a package of parking reforms Monday. The changes to the city's code include reducing parking requirements for affordable housing and expanding frequent transit service areas; the aim for less parking is to add more space and reduce the cost of housing and lower carbon emissions by discouraging driving.

3. Property taxes have increased by 43 percent in four years in King County, The Seattle Times reported. The rise resulted from a spike in home values and levies and state lawmakers' deal to fully fund public schools.

4. An internal study showed employees at the Seattle Department of Transportation perceive gender bias against female workers and favoritism, Crosscut reported. Goran Sparrman, SDOT's acting director, said he hopes to involve employees in an action plan.

5. The state Supreme Court won't bar someone with a criminal history from practicing law, The Stranger reported. The Washington State Supreme Court ruled on Thursday "that there is no categorical exclusion of an applicant who has a criminal or substance abuse history." The case involved Tarra Simmons, a graduate of Seattle University's School of Law who was prohibited from taking the bar exam by the Washington State Bar Association because she didn't pass the association's "good moral character" test due to her criminal history.

6. Mayor Jenny Durkan wants to toll downtown roads as one of the proposed ideas for reducing the city's carbon emissions. According to Durkan's office, the money from the toll would go toward putting in more electric-vehicle charging stations as well as increasing transit service.

7. The Seattle School Board chose the first Native American in Seattle's history to be the next superintendent. Denise Juneau, the former state superintendent of Montana and a member of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, received a unanimous 7-0 vote from the board.

8. China on Monday raised tariffs on American products, including fruit, in response to President Donald Trump raising duties on Chinese steel and aluminum. Washington state is the largest producer of cherries and apples in the U.S.—and China is the largest market for Pacific Northwest cherries. The tariffs come after President Trump's tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.

9. King County executive Dow Constantine's State of the County address was canceled on Monday after protestors against the youth jail showed up. Protestors stood at the podium where Constantine was supposed to speak holding a sign that said "People's Moratorium, Stop the Youth Jail." His office instead sent out a taped speech.

10. The Seattle City Council removed the authority for employers to pay people with disabilities less than minimum wage. Though the Office of Labor Standards months earlier stopped the practice with a rule change, Monday's bill put it into city code.