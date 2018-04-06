This Week in Restaurant News: Bye Bye Benito’s, Hello Barbecue Buildouts

Wood Shop BBQ's newest truck outpost in Georgetown. Image: Wood Shop BBQ

Coming Soon

Archipelago

Filipino cuisine is gaining in popularity around Seattle (these bakeries are helping with that) and this summer comes an exciting new development. Aaron Verzosa and Amber Manuguid will make Hillman City home to a new breed of Filipino-American restaurant. The tasting menu at Archipelago will showcase some Modernist Cuisine techniques, seasonal and local ingredients, and most importantly capture their heritage in new ways.

Claret

Heavy Restaurant Group announced this week that Thackeray Kitchen and Bar is going to be a big sister, to a wine bar that is. But Claret’s offerings are not so little—as is the case with most of properties this company creates—the sibling bar will have about 200 wines by the bottle and 50 by the glass.

Great Sea Sake

Eater Seattle reports that a new sake brewery will be opening on Fourth Avenue in Belltown soon. Co-owner and brewer Kurt Colfelt states that the unfortunate closure of Cedar River Sake was ultimately what inspired him to get his “ass in gear.”

Jack’s BBQ

South Lake Union is getting smoked out with the arrival of Jack Timmons’ second location of Jack’s BBQ planned for an opening mid-summer. Thank you Jack, this area needs more chopped brisket salad and those tasty, tasty breakfast tacos.

Closing Time

Benito’s Chicago Eatery

The corner of 15th and 62nd in Ballard has gone dark as of March 31. After six years of serving deep dish pizza, sandwiches, and Chicago dogs, the east coast eatery is calling it quits. But perhaps only temporarily? Via a Facebook farewell the team says to “stay tuned for the next chapter” so we’ll be on the edge of our (long, wooden bench) seats.

Maree Bistro

As reported by Eater Seattle, the West Seattle French restaurant quietly closed on March 31, just after about two-years. We’re curious to find out what will be next for this prime Alki location.

Phnom Penh Noodle Soup House

After 30 years, this family-run Cambodian noodle house is closing its doors in May, reports the International Examiner. Phnom Penh opened in 1980, and has developed quite a following over the years, it’s the kind of place where customers have the same order every week. A Szechuan restaurant is slated to move in next.

New Stuff

Left Bank

South Park has a new, cozy wine shop and bar offering a large old-world, European selection without any of the highbrow attitude that sometimes comes with it—meaning approachable and affordable bottles and glass pours. Stop in and talk wine with owner Campbell Scarborough or order a Rainier, no one will roll their eyes, promise.

Starbucks

Wow, it’s official, they really are everywhere now. California’s Yosemite National Park is the first to host a Starbucks Café—it’s inside a food court of the Yosemite Valley Lodge. It doesn’t seem surprising that not all park goers are happy campers about the new addition, but Starbucks representatives claim the design is respectful to the natural elements of the surroundings and LEED certified. Do you get a discount if you bring in your own Thermos?

Wood Shop BBQ

This week the Central District joint expanded with a new food truck location in Georgetown. The Wood Shop truck will be parked at 5824 Airport Way and handing out those St. Louis spare ribs Monday through Thursday 11-3 and weekends 11-9.

Accolades

Copperworks Distilling

It turns out that 2018 is a good year for single-malt whiskey. At least for Copperworks it is, the waterfront tasting room was named “distillery of the year” by the American Distilling Institute. Co-founders Jason Parker and Micah Nutt craft all of their spirits using malted barley and distill in traditional Scottish copper stills.

