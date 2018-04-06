  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Bye Bye Benito’s, Hello Barbecue Buildouts

Plus, modern Filipino fare coming this summer to Hillman City.

By Cassie Sawyer 4/6/2018 at 9:00am

Wood Shop BBQ's newest truck outpost in Georgetown.

Image: Wood Shop BBQ 

Coming Soon

Archipelago
Filipino cuisine is gaining in popularity around Seattle (these bakeries are helping with that) and this summer comes an exciting new development. Aaron Verzosa and Amber Manuguid will make Hillman City home to a new breed of Filipino-American restaurant. The tasting menu at Archipelago will showcase some Modernist Cuisine techniques, seasonal and local ingredients, and most importantly capture their heritage in new ways.

Claret
Heavy Restaurant Group announced this week that Thackeray Kitchen and Bar is going to be a big sister, to a wine bar that is. But Claret’s offerings are not so little—as is the case with most of properties this company creates—the sibling bar will have about 200 wines by the bottle and 50 by the glass.

Great Sea Sake
Eater Seattle reports that a new sake brewery will be opening on Fourth Avenue in Belltown soon. Co-owner and brewer Kurt Colfelt states that the unfortunate closure of Cedar River Sake was ultimately what inspired him to get his “ass in gear.”

Jack’s BBQ
South Lake Union is getting smoked out with the arrival of Jack Timmons’ second location of Jack’s BBQ planned for an opening mid-summer. Thank you Jack, this area needs more chopped brisket salad and those tasty, tasty breakfast tacos.

Closing Time

Benito’s Chicago Eatery
The corner of 15th and 62nd in Ballard has gone dark as of March 31. After six years of serving deep dish pizza, sandwiches, and Chicago dogs, the east coast eatery is calling it quits. But perhaps only temporarily? Via a Facebook farewell the team says to “stay tuned for the next chapter” so we’ll be on the edge of our (long, wooden bench) seats.

Maree Bistro
As reported by Eater Seattle, the West Seattle French restaurant quietly closed on March 31, just after about two-years. We’re curious to find out what will be next for this prime Alki location.    

Phnom Penh Noodle Soup House
After 30 years, this family-run Cambodian noodle house is closing its doors in May, reports the International Examiner. Phnom Penh opened in 1980, and has developed quite a following over the years, it’s the kind of place where customers have the same order every week. A Szechuan restaurant is slated to move in next.  

New Stuff  

Left Bank
South Park has a new, cozy wine shop and bar offering a large old-world, European selection without any of the highbrow attitude that sometimes comes with it—meaning approachable and affordable bottles and glass pours. Stop in and talk wine with owner Campbell Scarborough or order a Rainier, no one will roll their eyes, promise.

Starbucks
Wow, it’s official, they really are everywhere now. California’s Yosemite National Park is the first to host a Starbucks Café—it’s inside a food court of the Yosemite Valley Lodge. It doesn’t seem surprising that not all park goers are happy campers about the new addition, but Starbucks representatives claim the design is respectful to the natural elements of the surroundings and LEED certified. Do you get a discount if you bring in your own Thermos?

Wood Shop BBQ
This week the Central District joint expanded with a new food truck location in Georgetown. The Wood Shop truck will be parked at 5824 Airport Way and handing out those St. Louis spare ribs Monday through Thursday 11-3 and weekends 11-9.

Accolades

Copperworks Distilling  
It turns out that 2018 is a good year for single-malt whiskey. At least for Copperworks it is, the waterfront tasting room was named “distillery of the year” by the American Distilling Institute.  Co-founders Jason Parker and Micah Nutt craft all of their spirits using malted barley and distill in traditional Scottish copper stills. 

 Have you some food news that we should know about?
Send it our way: noshplanner@seattlemet.com. 

Eat & Drink

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

