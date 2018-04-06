  1. News & City Life
Morning Roundup: Domestic Workers' Rights, Midterm Elections, Escalators

By Hayat Norimine 4/6/2018 at 10:48am

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL: A Seattle City Light pilot project could offer property owners better incentive to retrofit their buildings for more efficient energy. Legislation would allow up to 30 buildings to be used for the pilot program. Council member Teresa Mosqueda's committee passed the bill yesterday, and the full council will vote on it Monday. 

Secure scheduling. Researchers from across the country tuned into Mosqueda's committee meeting to give a report on Seattle's secure scheduling law—here's the full report

Domestic workers' bill of rights. Council members also began discussing potential legislation to better protect domestic workers (including child care workers, housekeepers, and other employees who work in a private residence). Overwhelmingly, those are women, and they're often women of color and/or immigrants. 

Organizers seeking input from the workers surveyed 174 people through Facebook—which got some flack from council members. 

"I'm just a little bit offended why Facebook is the best way," council member Debora Juarez said. "I think that's, quite frankly, ridiculous, the same people selling our data." 

MIDTERM: A blue wave? Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan elections newsletter, this morning shifted two of Washington state's House seats to more favorable ratings for Democrats. 

House Republicans Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Eastern Washington) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (Southwest Washington) downgraded to more vulnerable standings; Herrera Beutler's seat in the 3rd Congressional District shifted from "solid" to "likely" Republican, while McMorris Rodgers in the 5th Congressional District from "likely" to "lean" Republican.

Line university of washington transit escalators stairs light rail vo0kpq

Image: Owen Prout

BREAKING: Escalators can be used as stairs, Sound Transit says...but rarely. Let's not forget this epic line (shown right) at the University of Washington light rail station on March 16, when escalators stopped running and were closed off.

"Deeply disturbed": U.S. SENATOR PATTY MURRAY says about HHS's website removing information about breast cancer resources, according to a report by the Sunlight Foundation

DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS: The Seattle Times reported that the city could drop the criminal charges against former Seattle City Council candidate Sheley Secrest if she follows terms in a court agreement. 

KING COUNTY COUNCIL MEMBER LARRY GOSSETT is co-sponsoring a public forum on Martin Luther King Jr.'s life today at noon, at the King County Courthouse. 

Other good reads: 

-"We wholeheartedly agree that Simmons has attained privileges and recognition beyond the reach of others due to her hard work": The Washington Supreme Court ruled that criminal history can't bar someone from becoming a lawyer, The Stranger reported.

-Lesbian and bisexual girls are more likely to get suspended or expelled at school, The Seattle Times reported. 

-The Urbanist's detailed take on the U-District highrise proposal, which will get a design review Monday. 

-"Is an incarcerated novelist being punished for writing?" Crosscut reports.

