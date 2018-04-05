Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

The celebrated southern chef will be joined by Warren Etheredge, founder of the Warren Report, in discussion at Fremont’s Book Larder on April 23.

One part travelogue, the other culinary ethnography, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef's Journey to Discover America's New Melting-Pot Cuisine takes readers on the road with Lee as he dives mouth-first into questions of identity, flavor, and culture. In the tradition of Anthony Bourdain, Eddie Huang, and Gabrielle Hamilton, Lee uses food as a lens for memoir and investigation. Join your fellow food lovers in welcoming him to the food capital of the Pacific Northwest.

Public Service Announcement

Buy Buttermilk Grafitti in-house: Not only does your money support future events like this one, it also goes directly back into making Seattle the most well-read city in the world. Plus, Lee has promised to sign your copy if you do. It's a win-win.