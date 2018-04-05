  1. Eat & Drink
Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

The seven-time James Beard Award-nominated chef will promote his new book, Buttermilk Graffiti.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 4/5/2018 at 1:10pm

Buttermilk e4zsh8

Image: Courtesy of Workman Publishing

The celebrated southern chef will be joined by Warren Etheredge, founder of the Warren Report, in discussion at Fremont’s Book Larder on April 23.

One part travelogue, the other culinary ethnography, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef's Journey to Discover America's New Melting-Pot Cuisine takes readers on the road with Lee as he dives mouth-first into questions of identity, flavor, and culture. In the tradition of Anthony Bourdain, Eddie Huang, and Gabrielle Hamilton, Lee uses food as a lens for memoir and investigation. Join your fellow food lovers in welcoming him to the food capital of the Pacific Northwest. 

Public Service Announcement 
Buy Buttermilk Grafitti in-house: Not only does your money support future events like this one, it also goes directly back into making Seattle the most well-read city in the world. Plus, Lee has promised to sign your copy if you do. It's a win-win. 

