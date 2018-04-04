  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 3–10

The week in which: books become edible, lamb becomes plentiful, and vegetables have a festival.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 4/4/2018 at 9:00am

28953940 10155507633263129 9076979877263257023 o p15q34

Image: Gwen Ott

Thu, Apr 5
Pizza at Home
Want to learn how to make the perfect pizza from the comfort of your own home? Join Book Larder’s culinary director, Amanda Coba, and eight other participants in an intimate instructional with full dinner to follow. The class will go over everything you need to know to turn your standard home pie into something truly unforgettable. Techniques include the finer points of dough shaping, sauce consistency, the subtle art of toppings, and home oven mastery. Best nab your ticket ($85) soon, as space is limited.

Fri, Apr 6
Dinner Island Fever
No better way to combat the debilitating sense of isolation that comes with the Seattle rain than with four-courses of Hawaiian flavor at Delicatus, one of Pioneer Square's many exquisite sandwich shops. Take a trip to the "original Sandwich Islands" this Friday and see for yourself how the sweet taste of pineapple and pork is able to wash away even the most diligent of seasonal affective disorders. Tickets are $55 per person for this getaway, including tax and tip. Hawaiian shirts and colorful lei highly encouraged. 

Sat, Apr 7
Edible Book Fest
Leave it the West Coast’s only official UNESCO City of Literature to create an entire festival dedicated to the consumption of books. Literally. A combination of the culinary and literary, Seattle’s Edible Book Fest is as zany and pun-obsessed as you would expect from a bunch of book-loving artists. Past entries include The Communist Man of Pesto and Tequila Mockingbird. Needless to say, what doesn't leave you feeling nauseous will undoubtedly leave you gripping your belly in laughter. 

Sat, Apr 7
VegFest
Don’t let the name fool you: Veg Fest is way more than a festival dedicated to eating your leafy greens. This year’s activities include over 500 different food samples, cooking demonstrations, nutritional advice, a huge selection of book recommendations, and a medical seminar focusing on the prevention and treatment of disease through a plant-based diet. Tickets are $9. Bites of baked tofu may be ephemeral, but the lessons you learn while walking the festival and talking with vegetarian experts? Those are timeless.

Sun, Apr 8
Sunday Feast at Tavolàta
Lamb bruschetta with bone marrow butter, lamb rack with onion vinaigrette, lamb tongue with English peas, lamb porchetta with nettle pesto. It’s raining lamb at Tavolàta in Belltown and a feast for the ages is upon us. Join chef Joel DeBilzan in what is being described as a “whole lamb experience” in the form of a family-style dinner. Reservations required. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

 

