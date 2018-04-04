  1. Eat & Drink
2 Barbecue Stalwarts Are Opening Second Locations

Jack's BBQ will soon move into new South Lake Union digs. Meanwhile, Wood Shop BBQ has parked a food truck in Georgetown.

By Rosin Saez 4/4/2018 at 9:30am

Jack timmons xcpaua

Made with love, clearly.

Image: Ryan Sullivan for the Rainier Club

As warm weather approaches so does the near insatiable desire for barbecue. It's sunshine food, made for beer and cookouts. So it's with little surprise but ample excitement that two of Seattle's favorite barbecue joints are expanding into second locations. 

Jack Timmons of his eponymous joint, Jack's BBQannounced last week that he's bringing his Central Texas–style meats to South Lake Union this summer. Should all go according to plan, Jack's will have another restaurant at Ninth Avenue and Thomas come late July. 

"I was actually looking first [to expand] on the Eastside," says Timmons, which makes perfect sense considering all of his friends and former workmates at Microsoft are begging him to be there. "But South Lake Union is growing." And so is Jack's BBQ. As the south-of-SoDo restaurant comes up on its four-year anniversary in September, Timmons says it's the right time to grow too. New this season, Mariners fans and Safeco Field goers can dig into brisket sandwiches, Frito pie, and cheddar-jalapeño beef hush dogs from Jack's in The 'Pen. Timmons says there's even talk of expanding into a pot in the Columbia Tower.

But as for the forthcoming South Lake Union restaurant, it'll be slightly smaller than its SoDo sibling, yet much will remain very much the same: full menu and full bar, lunch (chopped brisket salad, anyone?) and dinner (runs until 8pm), brunch, and all of the breakfast tacos your heart desires. Timmons has the biggest smokers on the West Coast, with more on the way, which will supply the SLU demand for smoked meats. But at the end of the day, says Timmons, he just wanted to bring a bit of that cozy, Southern hospitality to the downtown tech hub.

Img 0576 csjqvf

Image: Wood Shop BBQ

Meanwhile, as of this week, Wood Shop BBQ is now slinging its hickory-smoked pulled pork, chopped brisket, St. Louis spare ribs, smoked jalapeño mac and cheese loaded with pulled pork, plus combo platters aplenty at its new food truck location in Georgetown. Founders Matt Davis and James Barrington have parked Wood Shop at 5825 Airport Way South, which was previously home to sister truck Hallava Falafel.

Wood Shop BBQ has origins as a mobile meat machine with a cult following, then expanded into a brick and mortar spot on Jackson Street in the Central District. But for Georgetown, as Davis sagely says, "Barbecue makes a lot of sense here." Catch the trailer Monday through Thursday, 11–3, and weekends, 11–9.

