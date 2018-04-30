  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

Surprise: It's brunch.

By Rosin Saez 4/30/2018 at 1:20pm

Hwp xqzgoi

Heartwood Provisions french toast with kumquat marmalade.

Image: Suzi Pratt

Mother's Day is May 13, so present those fresh bundles of Pike Place Market flowers—yes, get the biggest bouquet—and take dear mom to a meal. Here, now, some recommendations for you. (Please note, with no surprise, that these are all brunch suggestions that are going to require reservations.)

Agrodolce

Three-course menu of brunch classics with an Italian twist, such as polenta cake benedict and focaccia french toast bites. ($30)

Cafe Flora

Spring-focused, three-course menu: petite croissants and lemon blueberry cornmeal scones with grapefruit curd and lemon thyme compound butter; choose between such dishes as Northwest lox benedict with poached eggs and smoked carrot “lox” or strawberry rhubarb stuffed french toast. There's dessert and even a dedicated kids' menu. ($45 for adults, $15 for children)

Dunbar Room

Inside the Hotel Sorrento's stylishly tiled dining room, treat mom to Belgian waffles, salted caramel–glazed ham on brioche rolls, freshly baked pastries andor her own freshly made omelet. And, oh yes, mimosas and bloody mary’s aplenty. ($34, $12 for kids)

Heartwood Provisions

The downtown restaurant has recently launched regular weekend brunch, and lucky for us this includes Mother's Day, where the whole family can dig into french toast with kumquat marmalade, honey butter, and anise-maple syrup, smoke pork shoulder hash, and more. (A la carte)

Local 360

Biscuits and gravy with southern-style fried chicken, waffles, local seafood like mussels with bacon or savory shrimp and grits with farm fresh eggs, plus an assortment of housemade pastries and treats. (A la carte)

Ray's Boathouse and Cafe

Upstairs at the cafe: A buffet with fresh salads, appetizers, sweet and savory breakfast fare and decadent desserts. Plus, house-smoked salmon and a raw bar full of oysters on the half shell ($65, $33 for kids). Meanwhile in the Boathouse, there will be a special menu from 10–3pm, after which dinner gets going with seared scallops, crab legs, and other crustacean goodness. 

RN74

French-influenced buffet with made-to-order French omelets alongside a sweet or savory Crepes. Plus, roasted leg of lamb and roast chicken, bottomless bubbles, and more. ($55, $25 for kids)

Tilth

A prix fixe, three-course menu full of organic and locally sourced ingredients—as is Tilth's farm-to-table way. ($30, a la carte for kids only)

Urbane

A yogurt parfait, a specialty benedict, fresh baked pastries and mom’s choice of a blood orange mimosa or Bellini. Bonus: a flower to take home, too. ($29)

Volunteer Park Cafe

Family-style dinner of chilled sweet pea bisque, seafood stew, lemon chèvre cheese Cake with berry compote and pistachio crumble. Dinner's at 6. ($45)

Outside of Seattle

District One Saigon

The latest restaurant from Taylor Hoang of the prolific Pho Cyclo Cafes is this decidedly more upmarket restaurant on the eastside that opened last month. District One Saigon has Vietnamese street food favorites, traditional favorites, and an array of dishes influenced by the diverse cuisines in Vietnamese culture. But for Mother Day's, it's all about the brunch buffet: waffles with coconut cream, pho, grilled pork vermicelli noodles, pork-and-mushroom rice rolls, tamarind shrimp, plus other breakfast classics. ($35, $15 for kids 12 and under)

Water Table

Overlook Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline at this sweeping dining destination at the Hyatt Regency at Southport. Buffet the day away with herb-roasted prime rib or pork tenderloin, a seafood station with serrano and lime scallop ceviche, shrimp, and crab legs, breakfast favorites, roasted salmon, dessert, and more. ($55, $15 bottomless mimosas)

Filed under
Brunch, Mother's Day 2018, Mother's Day
Show Comments
In this Article

Water's Table

$$$ Northwest, Pan Asian 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N

Overlook views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline at this sweeping dining hall inside the Hyatt Regency at Southport. Northwest meets Pan Asian acros...

District One Saigon

$$ Pan Asian, Vietnamese 2720 152nd Ave NE, #150

The latest restaurant from Taylor Hoang of the prolific Pho Cyclo Cafes is this decidedly more upmarket restaurant on the eastside that opened last month. Di...

Editor’s Pick

Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace

$$ American/New American 1501 17th Ave E

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hil...

Urbane

$$$ American/New American 1639 Eighth Ave

The swank white room at the new Hyatt at Olive 8 features a green attitude, a nice comforty list (plenty of veggie sides and Beecher’s mac ’n’ cheese), and a...

Editor’s Pick

Tilth

$$$ American/New American 1411 N 45th St

The original remains the best of Maria Hines’s restaurant trifecta—in a cozy Wallingford bungalow named for soil at its most fertile, chef Maria Hines reache...

Editor’s Pick

RN74

$$$$ French 1425 Fourth Ave

Restaurateur Michael Mina busted the myth that national names can’t succeed in Seattle (he is from Ellensburg, after all). He did it with a downtown outpost ...

Editor’s Pick

Ray's Boathouse

$$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For over four decades, this dockside legend defined iconic Northwest dining, with its archetypal seafood menu, its record of pristine sourcing (Copper River ...

Local 360

$$ American/New American 2234 First Ave

Holding down the corner of First and Bell is this sweet-spirited spot with raw timbers, lofty ceilings, long tables, and a drop-in ambiance—Belltown’s versio...

Heartwood Provisions

$$$ American/New American 1103 First Ave

Food and cocktails get equal billing at this handsome downtown spot (most recently McCormick and Schmick's), and the staff is eager to show them off via pair...

Dunbar Room

$$ American/New American, Northwest 900 Madison St.

The former Hunt Club inside the Hotel Sorrento is refreshed and reborn as a bistro of sorts, with wood paneling, Moroccan tile floors, and an uber seasonal N...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Flora

$$ American/New American, Vegan, Vegetarian 2901 E Madison St

Long the vegetarian standard-bearer in town, this beloved Madison Valley dining room can make gluten-free taste good. Its quesadilla starter—roasted yam in a...

Editor’s Pick

Agrodolce

$$$ Italian 709 North 35th Street

Here is James Beard award–winning chef Maria Hines’s third property—this one Sicilian, and every inch as nobly organic as her first two (Tilth, Golden Beetle...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition

02/01/2018 By Diane Stephani

Is It 2018 Yet?

Where to Dine, Party, and Toast This New Year's Eve

12/19/2017 By Diane Stephani

City Council

Highlights to the City Council's Budget Changes

11/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

03/27/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Eat & Drink

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

1:20pm By Rosin Saez

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Step 5: Bring the Family

7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer

8:00am By Rosin Saez and Stefan Milne

Step 4: Have One With Dinner

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Guide to Seattle Beer

Women in Beer: Robyn Schumacher and Annie Johnson

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

10:20am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 30–May 4

7:00am By Mac Hubbard

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: May 2018

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Deadly Force, Transit Demand, and a Court Appeal

9:47am By Grace Madigan

Best of the City

A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Do We Need Another Airport?

7:00am By Kaelan Hicks

YOUR BEST SHOT

Reader's Lens: May 2018

04/29/2018

Cops & Courts

City Files a Motion to Vacate All Marijuana Convictions

04/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

12:30pm By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

7:00am By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe