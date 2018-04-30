Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

Heartwood Provisions french toast with kumquat marmalade. Image: Suzi Pratt

Mother's Day is May 13, so present those fresh bundles of Pike Place Market flowers—yes, get the biggest bouquet—and take dear mom to a meal. Here, now, some recommendations for you. (Please note, with no surprise, that these are all brunch suggestions that are going to require reservations.)

Three-course menu of brunch classics with an Italian twist, such as polenta cake benedict and focaccia french toast bites. ($30)

Spring-focused, three-course menu: petite croissants and lemon blueberry cornmeal scones with grapefruit curd and lemon thyme compound butter; choose between such dishes as Northwest lox benedict with poached eggs and smoked carrot “lox” or strawberry rhubarb stuffed french toast. There's dessert and even a dedicated kids' menu. ($45 for adults, $15 for children)

Inside the Hotel Sorrento's stylishly tiled dining room, treat mom to Belgian waffles, salted caramel–glazed ham on brioche rolls, freshly baked pastries andor her own freshly made omelet. And, oh yes, mimosas and bloody mary’s aplenty. ($34, $12 for kids)

The downtown restaurant has recently launched regular weekend brunch, and lucky for us this includes Mother's Day, where the whole family can dig into french toast with kumquat marmalade, honey butter, and anise-maple syrup, smoke pork shoulder hash, and more. (A la carte)

Biscuits and gravy with southern-style fried chicken, waffles, local seafood like mussels with bacon or savory shrimp and grits with farm fresh eggs, plus an assortment of housemade pastries and treats. (A la carte)

Upstairs at the cafe: A buffet with fresh salads, appetizers, sweet and savory breakfast fare and decadent desserts. Plus, house-smoked salmon and a raw bar full of oysters on the half shell ($65, $33 for kids). Meanwhile in the Boathouse, there will be a special menu from 10–3pm, after which dinner gets going with seared scallops, crab legs, and other crustacean goodness.

French-influenced buffet with made-to-order French omelets alongside a sweet or savory Crepes. Plus, roasted leg of lamb and roast chicken, bottomless bubbles, and more. ($55, $25 for kids)

A prix fixe, three-course menu full of organic and locally sourced ingredients—as is Tilth's farm-to-table way. ($30, a la carte for kids only)

A yogurt parfait, a specialty benedict, fresh baked pastries and mom’s choice of a blood orange mimosa or Bellini. Bonus: a flower to take home, too. ($29)

Family-style dinner of chilled sweet pea bisque, seafood stew, lemon chèvre cheese Cake with berry compote and pistachio crumble. Dinner's at 6. ($45)

Outside of Seattle

The latest restaurant from Taylor Hoang of the prolific Pho Cyclo Cafes is this decidedly more upmarket restaurant on the eastside that opened last month. District One Saigon has Vietnamese street food favorites, traditional favorites, and an array of dishes influenced by the diverse cuisines in Vietnamese culture. But for Mother Day's, it's all about the brunch buffet: waffles with coconut cream, pho, grilled pork vermicelli noodles, pork-and-mushroom rice rolls, tamarind shrimp, plus other breakfast classics. ($35, $15 for kids 12 and under)

Overlook Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline at this sweeping dining destination at the Hyatt Regency at Southport. Buffet the day away with herb-roasted prime rib or pork tenderloin, a seafood station with serrano and lime scallop ceviche, shrimp, and crab legs, breakfast favorites, roasted salmon, dessert, and more. ($55, $15 bottomless mimosas)