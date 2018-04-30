What to Do After Work April 30–May 4

Velocity Dance Center presents The Missing Generation. Image: Kegan Marling and Courtesy Velocity Dance Center

Mon, Apr 30

Ellen Forney

If you've walked through the Capitol Hill Light Rail station, you're at least passingly familiar with Ellen Forney's work. Those hard-to-miss murals are just one instance of the illustrator's extensive local credentials. Also known for her cartoon memoirs, Stranger Genius Award–winner Forney will discuss her latest, Rock Steady: Brilliant Advice From My Bipolar Life, a spirited take on self-help and mental health. Seattle Central Library, Free

Tues, May 1

Injury Reserve, JPEGMAFIA

Two projects at the front of new hip-hop get together to stir things up. At times seemingly deranged, Injury Reserve launches with abandon into wild beats—which contrasts and complements JPEGMAFIA's glitchy, volatile temper. Brace yourself for an unruly show. Nectar Lounge, $13–$18

Tues, May 1–Wed, May 16

Crewmates

Comedic and incisive in its approach, this play dives into the romance between a Muslim-American man and an atheist Asian-American woman. Their love gives way to metaphysical friction as supernatural entities arrive and disapprove of the couple's romance. Annex Theatre, $10–$15

Wed, May 2

Closer Than They Appear

Carvell Wallace's Webby-nominated podcast contends with the complicated effects of family history. Seeking to make sense of modern America, the show brings in guests to discuss questions that cut to the center of pressing issues. Wallace will host a live recording in conversation with Sondra Perry, the Jacob Lawrence Prize-winning artist whose exhibit Ecologue for [in]HABITABILITY is now showing at SAM. Seattle Art Museum, $8–$12

Thu, May 3–6

The Missing Generation

In partnership with the upcoming Translations Film Festival, Velocity will present Sean Dorsey Dance's The Missing Generation. The performance weaves storytelling with dance to express the complex experience of those who survived the gay and transgender AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s. Intimate and disarming, the piece wrestles with the loss and remembrance that characterizes these survivors' experiences. Velocity Dance Center, $15–25