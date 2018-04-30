  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When April 30–May 6

This week celebrate the opening of Zorro Vintage on Capitol Hill, check out some fresh new looks at Sassafras, and get gift ideas for mom at Preserve and Gather's spring popup.

By Katheryn Grice 4/30/2018

20180321 sassafras product shoot 80 of 148 27269270758 o aurqty

Courtesy of Sassafras. 

Fri May, 4
Zorro Vintage Opening Party
It's time to party, folks—and what better place to do it than on Capitol Hill from 6 to 10 at the opening party for intage clothing newcomer Zorro Vintage? Check out the new digs and groove to jams by DJ Topspin. You'll get even more of a taste of the Pacific Northwest with two art exhibits by local artists Charlie Salas-Humara and Melissa Kristler. Did we mention snacks and drinks, including those of the alcoholic type (yup, this event is 21 and over only)?

Fri, May 4 & Sat, May 5 
KFLY Launch and Sample Sale Party
Dress season is upon us! It's time to kiss the sweats and oversized sweaters goodbye. Sassafras has you covered with the new KFLY dresses that have just come into the lovely Belltown boutique. It kicks off this Friday at noon, then there's a launch party on Saturday, where you can enjoy some yummy foods during the reception from 3 to 7. Bring friends and make a day of it. And heads up: There will be Seattle-made lipstick from Yéyé Cosmetics available to purchase, too.

Sat, May 5
Urban Artworks: Brushed Up! 
Dress to impress in some sexy cocktail attire this Saturday from 6:30 to 10:30pm for the first annual spring gala fundraiser Brushed Up. It's an evening designed to benefit Urban Artworks, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for artists and local youth to work together to create public works of art. Grab a ticket for $150. There will be drinks aplenty, as well as a well-crafted menu by Chef Dezi Bonow from Tom Douglas's Charlile Room

Sun, May 6
Spring Pop-Up Shop 
This Sunday head over to Preserve and Gather, a Greenwood cafe serving coffee, housemade pastries, and new spring style. There will be seven Seattle vendors at the Spring Pop-Up Shop where you can find plenty of gift ideas for Mother's Day...or, let's be honest, maybe just a treat for yourself.

 

