Wear What When April 30–May 6

Courtesy of Sassafras.

Fri May, 4

Zorro Vintage Opening Party

It's time to party, folks—and what better place to do it than on Capitol Hill from 6 to 10 at the opening party for intage clothing newcomer Zorro Vintage? Check out the new digs and groove to jams by DJ Topspin. You'll get even more of a taste of the Pacific Northwest with two art exhibits by local artists Charlie Salas-Humara and Melissa Kristler. Did we mention snacks and drinks, including those of the alcoholic type (yup, this event is 21 and over only)?

Fri, May 4 & Sat, May 5

KFLY Launch and Sample Sale Party

Dress season is upon us! It's time to kiss the sweats and oversized sweaters goodbye. Sassafras has you covered with the new KFLY dresses that have just come into the lovely Belltown boutique. It kicks off this Friday at noon, then there's a launch party on Saturday, where you can enjoy some yummy foods during the reception from 3 to 7. Bring friends and make a day of it. And heads up: There will be Seattle-made lipstick from Yéyé Cosmetics available to purchase, too.

Sat, May 5

Urban Artworks: Brushed Up!

Dress to impress in some sexy cocktail attire this Saturday from 6:30 to 10:30pm for the first annual spring gala fundraiser Brushed Up. It's an evening designed to benefit Urban Artworks, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for artists and local youth to work together to create public works of art. Grab a ticket for $150. There will be drinks aplenty, as well as a well-crafted menu by Chef Dezi Bonow from Tom Douglas's Charlile Room.

Sun, May 6

Spring Pop-Up Shop

This Sunday head over to Preserve and Gather, a Greenwood cafe serving coffee, housemade pastries, and new spring style. There will be seven Seattle vendors at the Spring Pop-Up Shop where you can find plenty of gift ideas for Mother's Day...or, let's be honest, maybe just a treat for yourself.