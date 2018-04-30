Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already
10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now
More great brews, in bottles an cans, from Seattle and the immediate vicinity.
- Sound Brewery Kanacitra: Poulsbo’s master of Belgian-style beer can also deliver an easy Northwest-style pale ale made with Citra hops.
- Black Raven Coco Jones Porter: The thinking person’s toasted coconut–toned beer from Redmond’s impresario of complex craft brews.
- Fremont Brewing Head Full of Dynomite Hazy IPA: An ongoing series that pays tribute to hazy IPA, each iteration is slightly different (and each can design is cooler than the last).
- Pike Brewing Monk’s Uncle: The latest canned offering from the longstanding brewery is a classic tripel that packs a 9 percent ABV punch.
- Silver City Ridgetop Red Ale: A year-round beer from the Kitsap Peninsula’s most prolific brewery is the perfect springtime midpoint between stout and lager.
- Counterbalance Kushetka Russian Imperial Stout: A big, bold, yet balanced beer from a quietly impressive operation in Georgetown.
- Matchless Pink Moon: This newer Tumwater brewery excels at everything from classic American porter to saison aged in a foeder (aka a classic wooden vat) with Brettanomyces yeast.
- Peddler Horchata Cream Ale: A mind-bending combo of light, almost lagerlike ale and horchata’s vanilla and cinnamon flavors out of Ballard’s brewing district.
- Urban Family Heart of Stone: In Interbay, this low-key brewery has evolved into a powerhouse of small-batch sour ales.
- Rooftop Ladro Sul Tetto: A pale ale that delivers legitimate coffee flavor from Ladro’s adjacent Queen Anne coffee roastery.