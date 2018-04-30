  1. Features
  2. A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

Whatever your imbibing needs, there’s a local spot that has you covered. Here’s where to go if you want to…

By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne 4/30/2018 at 8:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Seattle Met

wes5562 eefycq

Cloudburst Brewing owner Steve Luke.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Drink beer that’s both giddy and great. 

Beer doesn’t get more fun than this. From names (A$AP Hoppy, Swedish Prison Orgy IIIPA) to what issues from taps, Cloudburst is equal parts charm and chops. You can find it at certain bars and restaurants, but better to head to the Belltown taproom where owner and head brewer Steve Luke’s tap list, ever Sharpied on butcher paper, unreels like a hop-addled mixtape. That means lots of IPAs in aromatic technicolor, lots of playful excursions (wheat saison with guava, coriander, and jasmine, anyone?)—and with over 160 different brews in two years, just lots of great beer. ­

Impress visiting beer geeks. 

Maybe it’s the merch—T-shirts feature a picture of British occultist ­Aleister Crowley—or the nods to old monastic brewing, or that lofty white taproom, or just beer that manages to be interesting while also approachable, but no major brewery in the city garners followers like Holy Mountain. Other local brewers credit it with pioneering saisons in the city, often oak aged and bumped with ­Brettanomyces (a wild yeast that adds tart funk), but these guys also knock out imperial stouts and hoppy pale ales with occult verve. ­

Knock back Big Beer—unironically.

One of Seattle’s original craft breweries, now part of a larger company, Redhook departed Woodinville to recreate its humble auto shop origins, albeit in swankier, renovated digs on Capitol Hill. Exposed brick, Edison lightbulbs, local muralist artwork—Redhook Brewlab can come off like a PBR-swilling hipster parody. And while many a dude in plaid is known to chill in an adirondack chair out back or at a polished wood bar top, the beer has unequivocal appeal; lead brewer Nick Crandall concocts all manner of styles from bright farmhouse ales to poundable, hazy IPAs to goblets of idiosyncratic amber ales made with ­applewood-smoked malt. 

20180313 seattlemetbeer redhookbrewlab 1764 l5ct3i

Redhook Brewlab is a full-on Pike/Pine hangout.

Image: Carlton Canary

Say, “I liked them before they got huge.”

Trucks that bear the swooping cursive R logo transport bottles of Crikey IPA and cans of salty, sour gose to Washington’s farthest reaches, even Idaho and Portland. Reuben’s Brews is the state’s fastest-­growing brewery, thanks to founder Adam Robbings’s endlessly creative cross-­pollination of European beer styles and Northwest hop fervor. The tasting room’s whopping 25 taps might pour light Mexican lager next to imperial rye IPA next to imperial mole stout—and every last one will be excellent. A new sour program and plans for more production space signal Reuben’s growth is unlikely to slow anytime soon. ­

Compare and contrast IPAs.

Stoup Brewing’s Brad ­Benson and Robyn Schumacher, a pair of control freaks with respective chemistry and biology backgrounds, quietly produce a murderer’s row of beer styles, like an ubertraditional hefeweizen and maybe six IPAs at any given moment. Thanks to all that scientific rigor, the difference between Stoup’s signature sunshine-forward Citra IPA and, say, the more traditionally bitter Northwest IPA comes through with clarion certainty. Stoup’s beers are draft only, available at bars, restaurants, or the family- and dog-riffic Ballard taproom, with its oasis of a patio and an upstairs lounge “for 21 and over humans only.” 

Take in sweeping views over a pint.

Old Stove Brewing expanded into Pike Place Market’s new MarketFront wing last summer, where tourists and urbanites alike now take in the Elliott Bay vista. The move from First Ave means patrons can grab something to drink from one of 16 taps that dispense the likes of blackberry sour ale, smoked porter, barleywine, or, eventually, something non­alcoholic for marketgoing kiddos, and watch behind-the-scenes brewing. Perhaps all of the beering begets much-­needed biscuit consumption at Honest Biscuits next door. But, mostly, drinking in the view—along with the Amber Waves ale that crests and foams like Puget Sound—is a big, Olympic Mountain range–size perk. 

Get down with some seriously rustic ales (even if your friends aren’t into the funky stuff). 

An expansion transformed Standard Brewing from a minuscule brewery into one that’s merely small, but a new barrel-aging room offers myriad new ways to give beer sour, funky dimension. Drinkers who don’t dig these barnyard notes can lean into the light lagers, roasty stouts, and other impeccable ales. That expansion also outfitted the tiny Central District taproom with cocktails and unexpectedly refined sandwiches (and retained the heated, covered patio). Drafts with broad appeal show up around the neighborhood, and at discerning bars, but don’t look for sixers of IPA anytime soon, says owner Justin Gerardy. “We only bottle funky and sour.” 

Enjoy some gluten-free beer that’s actually good.

Beer stripped of gluten’s heft usually has distinct flavor notes of “why bother.” But Ghostfish Brewing leans into the charms of malted rice, buckwheat, and especially millet to brew various IPAs, not to mention stout, saison, and gose. It’s all completely sans gluten, and yet tasty enough to please traditional beer drinkers. That’s probably why you’ll see Ghostfish beer all over town, even in stadiums, but the SoDo taproom serves limited releases (apricot sour, salted caramel–coconut brown ale…) plus a pub menu that is, of course, totally gluten free. 

Throw your preschooler (or dog) a birthday party.

Optimism Brewing’s handsome window-lined quarters on Capitol Hill looks more minimalist art gallery than working brewhouse. The vast amount of seating plus a broad range of both beer and dogs adds up to a bona fide third place in a neighborhood filled with hangouts. The play area and liberal bring-your-own-food policy means Optimism sees almost as many stroller-aged visitors as actual beer drinkers; it’s not uncommon to witness toddlers blowing out birthday candles while parents toast the occasion (and the fact that they’re not at Chuck E. Cheese) with glasses of Belgian-style wit ale or Moxee IPA. ­

Filed under
Breweries
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

Here's Who's Shaking Up the Seattle Beer Scene in 2018

Meet the newcomers and track the latest developments expanding the city’s beer landscape.

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

More great brews, in bottles an cans, from Seattle and the immediate vicinity.

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

There’s a world of food-friendly beer out there. Explore it in these local restaurants, which take just as much care with their beer menu as their kitchens.

Our Favorite Dog- and Kid-Friendly Taprooms

In a town rife with comfortable barstools, full menus, and handsome wood-paneled taverns, we love to drink in spaces with few amenities beyond beer.

Women in Beer: Robyn Schumacher and Annie Johnson

Since beer is typically a bastion of dudes, the women who make or even drink it encounter some pretty tired tropes. Recently, over a pint of pilsner, the pair unpacked what it means to brew while female.

The Rise of the Bare-Bones Taproom

Bars aren't going anywhere, but the brewery taproom has made a clear shift from novelty to norm.

Eat & Drink

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

1:20pm By Rosin Saez

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Step 5: Bring the Family

Our Favorite Dog- and Kid-Friendly Taprooms

8:00am By Rosin Saez and Stefan Milne

Step 4: Have One With Dinner

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Guide to Seattle Beer

Women in Beer: Robyn Schumacher and Annie Johnson

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

10:20am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 30–May 4

7:00am By Mac Hubbard

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: May 2018

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Deadly Force, Transit Demand, and a Court Appeal

9:47am By Grace Madigan

Best of the City

A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Do We Need Another Airport?

7:00am By Kaelan Hicks

YOUR BEST SHOT

Reader's Lens: May 2018

04/29/2018

Cops & Courts

City Files a Motion to Vacate All Marijuana Convictions

04/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

12:30pm By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

7:00am By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe