  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

Seattle’s biggest festival brings J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Fleet Foxes, Eugene Mirman, and others. Passes go on sale Friday.

By Stefan Milne 4/30/2018 at 10:20am

Dcongerphoto bumbershoot 2017 237 preview rdw01b

Bumbershoot 2017's Fisher Green Stage. 

Image: David Conger

Festival season ramps up soon with Sasquatch! over Memorial Day weekend, but for those who already have an eye on summer’s last big festival, Bumbershoot announced its full lineup today. Passes (which run from $220 to $775) go on sale Friday, May 4 at noon. The music roster skews toward big names in hip hop—J. Cole, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Young Thug—along with a heavy dose of indie, including Cold War Kids, Portugal. The Man, and local beards-and-harmony boys Fleet Foxes. Blondie, The Chainsmokers, and SZA round out the major names. 

As usual for Bumbershoot, there’s a list of non-musical acts and talks, too. Most notably, Eugene Mirman headlines the comedy bill with his affable absurdist stand-up. 

Bs18 admat 1500x2000 rgb swor1q

For more details on this year's festival, check out Bumbershoot’s website.

Filed under
Fleet Foxes, Festival, Ticket Alert, Bumbershoot
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: Spring 2018

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Here's How to Score $10 'Hamilton' Tickets

01/29/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Eat & Drink

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

1:20pm By Rosin Saez

Step 1: Find the Right Brewery

9 Local Breweries for Every Type of Beer Drinker

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Step 5: Bring the Family

7 Taproom Temples for Fresh, Flowing Beer

8:00am By Rosin Saez and Stefan Milne

Step 4: Have One With Dinner

9 Great Restaurants with Equally Impressive Beer Lists

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Step 3: Just Pop a Top, Already

10 Local Beers You Should Buy Right Now

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Guide to Seattle Beer

Women in Beer: Robyn Schumacher and Annie Johnson

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tis Festival Season

Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

10:20am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 30–May 4

7:00am By Mac Hubbard

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: May 2018

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Deadly Force, Transit Demand, and a Court Appeal

9:47am By Grace Madigan

Best of the City

A Handy 5 Step Plan for Exploring Seattle's Local Beer Scene

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, and Stefan Milne

Snap Judgment

Do We Need Another Airport?

7:00am By Kaelan Hicks

YOUR BEST SHOT

Reader's Lens: May 2018

04/29/2018

Cops & Courts

City Files a Motion to Vacate All Marijuana Convictions

04/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

12:30pm By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

7:00am By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe