Bumbershoot’s Full 2018 Lineup Is Here

Bumbershoot 2017's Fisher Green Stage. Image: David Conger

Festival season ramps up soon with Sasquatch! over Memorial Day weekend, but for those who already have an eye on summer’s last big festival, Bumbershoot announced its full lineup today. Passes (which run from $220 to $775) go on sale Friday, May 4 at noon. The music roster skews toward big names in hip hop—J. Cole, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Young Thug—along with a heavy dose of indie, including Cold War Kids, Portugal. The Man, and local beards-and-harmony boys Fleet Foxes. Blondie, The Chainsmokers, and SZA round out the major names.

As usual for Bumbershoot, there’s a list of non-musical acts and talks, too. Most notably, Eugene Mirman headlines the comedy bill with his affable absurdist stand-up.

For more details on this year's festival, check out Bumbershoot’s website.