Wear What When: April 3–9

Creations by Sarah Simon of TheMintGardener

Tue, Apr 3

Level Up: A Style and Confidence Mixer for Men

Learn more than just fashion at this men's mixer from 6:30-8:30 tonight at the Seattle Thread Company. Get advice from stylish dudes Seattle Gents on how to impress your dates, leave a lasting impression at work, and learn new style tips from stylist Tannya Bernadette and life coach Nora Paxton. Grab a ticket ($22), and enjoy some appetizers and wine.

Apr 8–14

Nordstrom Spring Scent Event

Even though there have been some chilly days and even some snow here and there, spring is here; the flowers popping out from cracks in the sidewalk are proof! Embrace the season with some fresh scents over at the Nordstrom Spring Scent Event in Women and Men’s Fragrance. Check out the sample bar and enjoy a gift with purchase.

Save the Dates

Thu, Apr 12

History and Industry Trunk Show

Mark your calendars for the Join Shop Seattle event, where one can find new statement jewelry pieces, handmade by designer and artist Irene Wood, a designer based in Brooklyn, New York. Sip some wine and enjoy her History and Industry jewelry line, combining ancient artifact and making modern fashionable wear. Be sure to arrive early as pieces tend to sell out quickly.

Sat, Apr 21

Watercolor Botanicals Class

Let your inner artist out and celebrate the season with with a watercolor botanicals class, taught by Sallyann Corn of Fruitsuper, specializing in everyday objects made with high quality materials, and Sarah Simon of TheMintGardener, a talented artist inspired by the colors and textures from her own garden. Both artists will teach you all you need to know about how to create a watercolor piece of potted house plans and herbs. Snag a ticket before they sell out for $75 which includes everything you’ll need for the class, as well as some yummy beverages and appetizers.

Sat, Apr 28

Empower Women Fashion Show

Head over to KAHINI Fashion Boutique at Factoria Square Mall for the Spring Summer Fashion Show event meant to inspire your stylish-self while at the same time empowering women, a perfect combination. Local boutiques and designers will be showcased giving you the latest looks. Grab a ticket, and 20 percent of all ticket sales and retail sales will be donated to Mary’s Place, an organization dedicated to helping homeless women, children, and families get a fresh start.