Reader's Lens: May 2018

Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)

4/29/2018 at 9:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Gasworks park photo by phyllis anderson nr0nzb
Phyllis Anderson @phylianders

I’d gone to Gasworks Park in March 2018 to take some early morning photos and the first thing I noticed were all the LimeBikes. They were everywhere, even in the water! On my way to walk up the hill, I saw two more bikes. I waited for the guy (in the middle) to continue walking, but then he just stopped so I took the shot anyway. I’ve been told it looks a Pink Floyd album cover.

