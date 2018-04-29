Reader's Lens: May 2018

Phyllis Anderson @phylianders

I’d gone to Gasworks Park in March 2018 to take some early morning photos and the first thing I noticed were all the LimeBikes. They were everywhere, even in the water! On my way to walk up the hill, I saw two more bikes. I waited for the guy (in the middle) to continue walking, but then he just stopped so I took the shot anyway. I’ve been told it looks a Pink Floyd album cover.