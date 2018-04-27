  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Margaritas and Matts

Plus, Floodland Brewing announces two events where their beer will be on draft.

By Cassie Sawyer 4/27/2018 at 8:45am

Pccc burien ojtptg

And you get a PCC! And you get a PCC!

Image: PCC

Big Moves

Teatro ZinZanni
The Seattle Times reported the after a stint in Redmond, the iconic dinner theater troupe has found a forever home at the old Redhook Brewery space in Woodinville—well, until 2028 at least. Chef Jason Wilson of Miller’s Guild and The Lakehouse (he’s also the culinary director of Fire and Vine Hospitality) will continue to design the menu.

Shift Change

Matt’s in the Market
Finally, there’s a new Matt on the block. The longtime Pike Place dining destination has welcomed Matt Fortner as head chef—his most recent post was head chef at Lola. At the very least, his arrival will help to field questions from tourists about the existence of the ever elusive Matt of the market. 

Openings

Añejo
There’s a new spot for tequila shots on Broadway, Añejo opened on April 23 in the old Dilettante space as reported by the Capitol Hill Seattle blog. The menu looks like fairly straightforward Mexican fare with a colorful selection of margaritas (blood orange and kiwi?!)—good timing with this spring heatwave that’s hitting hard.

Coming Soon

PCC Burien
While we’ve been celebrating news of the huge flagship location in the eventual Rainer Square project downtown, the PCC in Burien has also announced an opening date of May 23. The south end co-op will have the usual bounty of organic produce and home cooking kits, and yes, you know there’s a yogurt bar. 

Rare Sightings

Floodland Brewing
It was pretty exciting news when this small brewing operation from Adam Paysse announced the Oatworks Bottle club. These beers are super small batch and hard to come by, but Floodland has announced two events this spring during Seattle Beer Week where they’ll be pouring. First, a party at the Masonry in Fremont on May 14 with guest bartender Derek Bracho of Seapine Brewing. And on May 17 for Brouwer’s Sour Fest they’ll have the last keg ever of Drive Out the Spirits, a wild spelt and wheat saison brewed with Washington blueberries.

Reviews

Joli
On the border where Ballard meets Phinney Ridge, Chef Amy Beaumier is putting up some delicious plates at her chill neighborhood restaurant, Allecia Vermillion writes, “Plate after plate proves Beaumier’s ability to spin something memorable out of exceedingly familiar dishes.” 

Ba Bar
Did you know that Ba Bar on Capitol Hill is open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights? Well, now you do. The Stranger gives us a glimpse into the surely and hungry crowd that starts to arrive around 2:15am after the bar-bars close. 

Beer Boycotts 

Melvin Brewing
The once revered brewery has experienced a drastic downslide in popularity in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations against the head brewer and inappropriate content on its website; The Seattle Times reports that more than two dozen bars in the area are boycotting the brewery’s beers.

Closure

'Zaw
The West Seattle location of the take-and-bake-style pizza chainlet has closed on Fauntleroy. A sign in the window says, “As we remodel our stores for expansion, we have decided not to renew our lease.” Plans for another space are in the works for an eventual reopening; as to where still remains a mystery.

This Week in Restaurant News: Margaritas and Matts

By Cassie Sawyer

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

