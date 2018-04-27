This Week in Restaurant News: Margaritas and Matts

And you get a PCC! And you get a PCC! Image: PCC

Big Moves

Teatro ZinZanni

The Seattle Times reported the after a stint in Redmond, the iconic dinner theater troupe has found a forever home at the old Redhook Brewery space in Woodinville—well, until 2028 at least. Chef Jason Wilson of Miller’s Guild and The Lakehouse (he’s also the culinary director of Fire and Vine Hospitality) will continue to design the menu.

Shift Change

Matt’s in the Market

Finally, there’s a new Matt on the block. The longtime Pike Place dining destination has welcomed Matt Fortner as head chef—his most recent post was head chef at Lola. At the very least, his arrival will help to field questions from tourists about the existence of the ever elusive Matt of the market.

Openings

Añejo

There’s a new spot for tequila shots on Broadway, Añejo opened on April 23 in the old Dilettante space as reported by the Capitol Hill Seattle blog. The menu looks like fairly straightforward Mexican fare with a colorful selection of margaritas (blood orange and kiwi?!)—good timing with this spring heatwave that’s hitting hard.

Coming Soon

PCC Burien

While we’ve been celebrating news of the huge flagship location in the eventual Rainer Square project downtown, the PCC in Burien has also announced an opening date of May 23. The south end co-op will have the usual bounty of organic produce and home cooking kits, and yes, you know there’s a yogurt bar.

Rare Sightings

Floodland Brewing

It was pretty exciting news when this small brewing operation from Adam Paysse announced the Oatworks Bottle club. These beers are super small batch and hard to come by, but Floodland has announced two events this spring during Seattle Beer Week where they’ll be pouring. First, a party at the Masonry in Fremont on May 14 with guest bartender Derek Bracho of Seapine Brewing. And on May 17 for Brouwer’s Sour Fest they’ll have the last keg ever of Drive Out the Spirits, a wild spelt and wheat saison brewed with Washington blueberries.

Reviews

Joli

On the border where Ballard meets Phinney Ridge, Chef Amy Beaumier is putting up some delicious plates at her chill neighborhood restaurant, Allecia Vermillion writes, “Plate after plate proves Beaumier’s ability to spin something memorable out of exceedingly familiar dishes.”

Ba Bar

Did you know that Ba Bar on Capitol Hill is open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights? Well, now you do. The Stranger gives us a glimpse into the surely and hungry crowd that starts to arrive around 2:15am after the bar-bars close.

Beer Boycotts

Melvin Brewing

The once revered brewery has experienced a drastic downslide in popularity in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations against the head brewer and inappropriate content on its website; The Seattle Times reports that more than two dozen bars in the area are boycotting the brewery’s beers.

Closure

'Zaw

The West Seattle location of the take-and-bake-style pizza chainlet has closed on Fauntleroy. A sign in the window says, “As we remodel our stores for expansion, we have decided not to renew our lease.” Plans for another space are in the works for an eventual reopening; as to where still remains a mystery.