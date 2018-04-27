  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

Travel to 19 local bookstores over the day and get a card that knocks 25 percent off purchases for the following year.

By Stefan Milne 4/27/2018 at 9:00am

Ada bookstore cafe sstsrh

Ada's Technical Books

Image: Stuart Mullenberg

There is, I think, a certifiable syndrome at this point, which goes something like this. You wander into one of our city’s lovely brick-and-mortar bookstores. You pick up a new, supremely well-reviewed hardcover book. Then you look at the jacket price—$27. Then you go home and buy it on Amazon and save, oh, 30 percent. Whatever your feelings on our local monolith—which are likely conflicted—you’d probably like to buy that book in the store and support their passionate staffers, who don't algorithmically recommend books. But 30 percent

Well, there is another way. 

If you can’t make it to Spokane’s Get Lit! Festival this week, Seattle Independent Bookstore Day is a sort of citywide alternative. Each of the 23 individual local stores will host readings, talks, offer free cake and donuts, a happy hour, etc., and if you want to go to the one nearest you, cool. Bainbridge Island-novelist Jonathan Evison reads at University Bookstore. Kit Bakke will be at Elliott Bay Book Company supporting her new book, Protest on Trial: The Seattle 7 Conspiracy. And if you visit three stores, you get a one-time 30 percent-off discount.

But here's the major allure: if you get a card stamped at all 19 Seattle-area bookstores over the course of the day, you get a Champion Card which knocks 25% off purchases at all participating stores for the year. Visiting all 19 means you be heading out to Bainbridge Island and Poulsbo, up to Edmonds and over to Mercer Island, so this will be a full day. 

Everyone will have personal math to do—time commitment, gas money, books bought in a year, depth of your spite for Bezos—but if nothing else this is a fun way to direct some cash away from the monolith, since you know you’ll be buying a new pair of headphones on there soon. 

If you want to attempt the trek, here’s your list. (For stores with multiple locations, you need only visit one.)

  1. Ada’s Technical Books (Capitol Hill)
  2. Book Larder (Fremont)
  3. BookTree Kirkland (Kirkland)
  4. Brick and Mortar Books (Redmond)
  5. Eagle Harbor Book Co. (Bainbridge Island)
  6. Edmond’s Book Shop (Edmonds)
  7. Elliott Bay Book Company (Capitol Hill)
  8. Fantagraphics Bookstore (Georgetown)
  9. Island Books (Mercer Island)
  10. Liberty Bay Books (Bremerton)
  11. Liberty Bay Books (Poulsbo)
  12. Magnolia’s Bookstore (Magnolia)
  13. The Neverending Bookshop (Bothell)
  14. Open Books: A Poem Emporium (Wallingford)
  15. Phinney Books (Phinney Ridge)
  16. Queen Anne Book Company (Queen Anne)
  17. Secret Garden Books (Ballard)
  18. Third Place Books (Bothell)
  19. Third Place Books (Ravenna)
  20. Third Place Books (Seward Park)
  21. The Traveler (Bainbridge Island)
  22. University Book Store (University District)
  23. University Book Store (Mill Creek)
Filed under
Amazon.com, Readings and Talks, Books
Show Comments

Related Content

Readings and Talks

Jonathan Evison Finishes His Lawn Boy Tour with 4 Seattle-Area Stops

04/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work April 23–27

04/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's 11 Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Food Hall Hopefuls

MarketShare Continues Its Campaign to Build an International Food Hub at King Street Station

04/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Margaritas and Matts

04/27/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

Roasted, Fried, or Poached: 10 Restaurants That Have Perfected Chicken

04/26/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Chain Reaction

Seattle Fast Food Bracket: Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

04/25/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

04/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: May 2018

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Readings and Talks

Jonathan Evison Finishes His Lawn Boy Tour with 4 Seattle-Area Stops

04/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

04/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Cops and Courts

City Files a Motion to Vacate All Marijuana Convictions

04/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Quote Unquote

A Virginia Tech Shooting Survivor on What It's Like to Be a Witness

04/25/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

04/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe