  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Comedy

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

The Brooklyn-based comedian has deep Seattle ties. Over the next couple weeks he’ll perform standup, tape podcasts, and release a Neptune-shot Netflix special.

By Stefan Milne 4/26/2018 at 9:00am

Jn8m haricourtesynetflix 1 wo3m1x

Hari Kondabolu performs in his Netflix special Warn Your Parents, which was shot at Seattle's Neptune Theater. 

Image: Netflix

Starting Friday, April 27 Hari Kondabolu kicks off a string of Seattle-area performances that culminates on May 8 when Netflix releases his new standup special Warn Your Relatives, which he filmed at the Neptune Theater in December. He told the Seattle Times that he shot it here because “the city—and especially his old neighborhood, the Central District—helped shape him." Before he took to comedy full time, Kondabolu spent two years here (2005–07) doing standup at night while working as an immigrant rights organizer by day. 

The comic has been making national waves all month, though. Last year Kondabolu released The Problem with Apu, a documentary arguing that the character of Apu on The Simpsons is a harmful Indian stereotype—and a case of persistent minstrelsy since he’s voiced by Hank Azaria, a white guy from Queens. The Problem with Apu got enough traction that The Simpsons responded earlier this month with a sort of shrug: “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge said, breaking the fourth wall. “If at all,” Lisa added. But Tuesday night Azaria appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and discussed the controversy, saying he didn’t agree with The Simpsons' response and that he’d be willing to step back from voicing the character.

That admission feels like a win for Kondabolu ("Thank you, @HankAzaria. I appreciate what you said & how you said it," he wrote on Twitter Tuesday night)—who has been slicing through stereotypes of race, class, and gender at least since his Seattle days. On his 2016 comedy album Mainstream American Comic he laid into white people who wear Native American–themed Halloween costumes: “It’s not even one tribe, it’s like a Mr. Potato Head of indigenous cultures…. If you’re going to do an impression of Native Americans, at least do it right. By being unjustifiably killed at the end.”

Since leaving Seattle, Kondabolu has appeared on Conan and Letterman, been a correspondent and writer for Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, started a podcast with his brother called The Kondabolu Brothers, and released a couple comedy albums on record label Kill Rock Stars (based in Portland and Olympia).

Even if we can't really claim him as our own, the run of shows should have some local hero vibes and general goodwill. “Seattle is a place I’ve lived only a couple of years," he told the Times in 2014, "but I feel like I’ve been adopted by this city.” Here's the list of stops: 

Friday, April 27 Kirkland Performance Center 8pm, $29

Sunday, April 29 The Wild Buffalo (Bellingham) 8pm, $20

Monday, April 30 Theater Off Jackson 8pm, $15 advance tickets, $20 at door (Kondabolu Brothers podcast taping)

Tuesday, May 1 Theater Off Jackson 8pm, $15 advance tickets, $20 at door (Kondabolu Brothers podcast taping) 

Filed under
Comedy, Neptune Theatre, Hari Kondabolu, Stand Up Comedy
Show Comments

Related Content

Seattle Children's Theatre

Places! Seattle Children's Theatre Gala 2017

05/25/2017

Morning Matters

Seattle's Newest Food Truck, Sunny Up, Is All About Breakfast Sandwiches

03/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work April 23–27

04/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready For the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

Roasted, Fried, or Poached: 10 Restaurants That Have Perfected Chicken

04/26/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Chain Reaction

Seattle Fast Food Bracket: Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

04/25/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

04/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Restaurant Review

Review: The Evolution of Joli

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Stand Up

Check It Out: Hari Kondabolu Is All Over Western Washington for the Next Week

04/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: May 2018

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Readings and Talks

Jonathan Evison Finishes His Lawn Boy Tour With Four Seattle-Area Stops

04/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

04/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

The Only Theater in Town

The Paramount's 1928 Opening Bash Brought a Bit of Hollywood to the Pacific Northwest

04/26/2018 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Quote Unquote

A Virginia Tech Shooting Survivor On What It's Like to Be a Witness

04/25/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

04/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready For the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe