What We're Eating Now: May 2018

Salmon sashimi at Urara. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Dang, Gochujang

Along the University District’s main restaurant--lined drag awaits chicken and beer at Chi Mac, where Korean-style, crackle-skinned wings arrive coated in parmesan and onion powder or a red, glossy glaze of tangy gochujang hot sauce. Quell any heat with beer or do the Somac Tower: a bottle of soju liquor meets a pitcher of Korean lager in a tall, tabletop dispenser. Hey, this is college territory after all. —Rosin Saez

Solid, Speedy Sushi

From the minimalist blond interior to the complimentary dish of edamame that precedes each meal, Urara is a chill neighborhood sushi restaurant whose neighborhood just happens to be Pike Place Market. The menu is broad—chicken katsu curry, salmon sashimi, maki rolls that sport varying degrees of flair—and friendly servers keep water glasses filled and don’t dally with the check during lunch hour. 206-728-6204 —Allecia Vermillion

Winged Cauliflower

Ballard newcomer Gather nails its brunch menu and the prevailing butcher shop–meets–prairie schoolhouse aesthetic. The dinner menu has highs (octopus, say, in a spicy tomato sauce atop squid ink pasta) and lows (a tartare in need of texture), but the fried florets of cauliflower doused in buffalo sauce and served with a surprisingly balanced blue cheese mousse for dipping is exemplary vegetarian bar food. —AV

Half Chicken, Wholly Satisfying

Painted bright teal inside, with greenery atop repurposed rum barrels, this shack exudes the smoky aroma of an island-style cookout. Belltown suddenly feels much more Caribbean, thanks to chef Trey Lamont. Let Jerk Shack transport you to a warmer world—with warm service—in which two can share a half jerk-spiced fried chicken rustically served on a wood slab with medallions of crispy plantain. Extend this tropical retreat with rum punch. —RS

Wine Pick: Carte Blanc Sightglass Cellars Sauvignon Blanc Artz Vineyard Red Mountain 2017, $22

Sightglass is a year-old winery from Sean Boyd, formerly of Woodinville Wine Cellars. Boyd has always shown a knack for sauvignon blanc, and his unfettered talent is on full display in this wine fermented in stainless steel barrels. Aromas of melon, citrus, and sweet herb lead to vibrant fruit flavors backed by a punch of acidity. Pair it with ceviche. —Sean P. Sullivan