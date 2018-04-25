Shade Index
The Downside of Cheap Eats
When budget dining comes at a cost.
1. Grain bowl pic gets more Instagram likes than firstborn child.
2. You’re officially the person who paid $15 for a savory waffle with parmesan foam. And you’re still hungry.
3. Half-price poke seemed like a good idea at the time.
4. Craft pizza slice comes with craft bar tab.
5. That one dream you had about Ezell.
6. These $1 tacos totally use sustainable local ingredients, right?
7. Eventually friends and family tire of your immature Dick’s jokes.