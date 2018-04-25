The Downside of Cheap Eats

1. Grain bowl pic gets more Instagram likes than firstborn child.

2. You’re officially the person who paid $15 for a savory waffle with parmesan foam. And you’re still hungry.

3. Half-price poke seemed like a good idea at the time.

4. Craft pizza slice comes with craft bar tab.

5. That one dream you had about Ezell.

6. These $1 tacos totally use sustainable local ingredients, right?

7. Eventually friends and family tire of your immature Dick’s jokes.