  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

Review: The Evolution of Joli

Weirdly, it’s the shakeups that put this lovely Ballard dining room on its most solid ground.

By Allecia Vermillion 4/25/2018 at 8:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Joli dsc 1766 rmty32

Chef Amy Beaumier’s mussels earn raves aplenty.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

The mescal cocktail arrived a disconcerting cherry blossom pink. Backlit by evening’s ebbing sunshine, it glowed like something Hello Kitty might serve at a bachelorette party. The first sip, however, ushered away any girlie drink trepidation in a cloud of smoke subtly calibrated with grapefruit and lime.

Then came the mussels, fat and perfectly steamed, in a broth thick with roasted garlic and cream and caramelized fennel. My kingdom for a spoon—especially to get at those tiny cubes of potato doing a respectable bacon impression after a trip to the smoker. This restaurant on the edge of Ballard serves dishes that steer hard into the center lane of broad appeal—a burger, risotto, butter lettuce salad. Mussels with white wine appear on menus all over town, in versions too often memorable only because someone screwed it up. But this one, classic French crossed with Northwest chowder, lingers in my memory still.

It’s easy to underestimate Joli. Or to misjudge it completely. In its earliest stages of development, the restaurant was going to be destination French. Maybe French-Italian Riviera? The original partners brought in chef Amy Beaumier, whose tenure at places like RN74, Altura, and Local 360 prepared her nicely to make upmarket moules marinieres and steak frites. But when she surveyed the immediate surroundings—that ill-defined pocket just beyond Ballard’s eastern boundary, where Northwest 65th Avenue psychs itself up for the climb to Phinney Ridge—she saw a culinary gap. The thoroughfare offers a low-slung march of drinkin’ bars, a few casual eateries, a collision repair shop, a laundromat—but no place where neighbors could repair for a nice meal. 

Joli dsc 1730 ad6ydp

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

The partner who envisioned the French concept later bowed out of the plans; in the course of the shakeup, Beaumier got the green light to make Joli a proper “neighborhood restaurant.” That term can carry a whiff of faint-praise damnation; the chef describes her domain far better: “It’s not a destination, but people can come here for date night.”

By nightfall, this tall room of muted lovely grays adopts chill candlelight and low Beatles tunes; the repurposed church pew booths are the perfect setting for good conversation. Plate after plate proves Beaumier’s ability to spin something memorable out of exceedingly familiar dishes: Brussels sprouts glazed in brown butter harbor sweetness from diced apple; the classic burger with smartly chosen gruyere to enrich a patty of grass-fed beef. 

Neighborhood restaurants are like actual neighbors—the best ones still come with foibles. One night’s market fish entree, sockeye salmon with nicely crackled skin, was beached upon a deluge of pureed squash. Even in this “plates come out as they’re ready” world, it’s a bummer when deviled eggs, an unequivocal appetizer, arrive after the entrees, even more so when their flavor doesn’t reflect the vivid splendor of the red piment d’espelette seasoning. Some missteps probably stem from the chef performing 15 different jobs in a small kitchen, but the most bothersome stuff happens in the dining room—long absences, dirty share plates that linger like that one clueless party guest at the end of the night. Damn, it can take a long time to get the check.

Back in that small open kitchen, Beaumier’s prodigious work ethic drives Joli’s most successful dishes. She makes the springy, sesame seeded burger buns and a spot-on house ketchup. She fashions her own ricotta and breaks down rabbits into both meat and stock for a cavatelli dish. These tidy, tiny packets of pasta glisten with savory sauce; it’s marvelous on the same level as the mussels. Need I clarify that this chef makes her pasta by hand?

Untitled 1 nnvfnr

Joli chef Amy Beaumier puts an inordinate amount of work into the rabbit cavatelli (and it shows) but also serves simple favorites like butter lettuce salad (pictured earlier).

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work that goes into something that looks like a McDonald’s french fry.” Over final sips of my pink cocktail—known, fittingly, as a Waterloo Sunset—I eavesdrop shamelessly on the barman who made it as he raves to a patron a few stools down about Beaumier’s fries. The staffers clearly love their boss and seize any opportunity to praise her food; the new bar manager is no exception.

Robert Rowland’s arrival after the original bar manager’s departure is the other foundational tremor that worked out in Joli’s favor. It’s odd to see him anywhere besides Oliver’s Twist, the Phinney Ridge cocktail bar where he worked for a decade before the owners sold it last year. Rowland recast Joli’s cocktail list with the sort of classics people want before dinner. He also recast the bar area’s whole vibe once word got out among his old regulars. Older couples show him vacation photos, twentysomethings in beanies drink beer and peruse the expansive happy hour menu (after working at places like Dragonfish and RN74, Beaumier takes happy hour very seriously).

Joli dsc 1692 gd5zqy

Bar manager Robert Rowland puts the finishing touches on a Waterloo Sunset.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

It’s been an adjustment, Rowland allows, to make drinks in a setting where most people have come for dinner. So far the learning curve seems kind; he has mastered the menu and can spot a party awaiting a check in a section of the dining room far removed from his own. Joli plays to his strengths—Rowland makes expert drinks, but he’s also a supreme story spinner with a finely tuned hospitality radar in the vein of Murray Stenson, the local bar legend whose talent inspired him down this mescal-splashed career path. He in turn amplifies the neighborly vibe Beaumier sought in the first place.

In 10 years at Oliver’s Twist, Rowland could never devise a clear take on a negroni, nothing quite replicating Campari’s mouthwatering bitterness. At Joli he inherited from the prior bar manager eight bottles of Luxardo Bianco bitters—a head-scratching quantity, but just the thing for a so-called white negroni that’s clear as a vesper.

It’s the standout on Joli’s uniformly excellent cocktail list and perfect with my own plate of those fries, slender, perfectly golden, and still listed as “frites” on the menu, perhaps a throwback to Joli’s French origin story. And a reminder that sometimes the best things emerge from rocky moments.

Filed under
Restaurant Review, Joli, Ballard
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Oliver's Twist

Wine Bar Multiple Locations

A textbook exemplar of that burgeoning new dining category, the cocktail and nosh lounge, is this Phinney Ridge winner. A former Carmelita chef and server jo...

Local 360

$$ American/New American 2234 First Ave

Holding down the corner of First and Bell is this sweet-spirited spot with raw timbers, lofty ceilings, long tables, and a drop-in ambiance—Belltown’s versio...

Editor’s Pick

Altura

$$$ Italian 617 Broadway East

Small yet generous, modest yet gloriously self-assured—Altura (which in Italian means both “height” and “profound depth”) spins its delicate web of opposites...

Editor’s Pick

Joli

$$$ American/New American 618 NW 65th St

The stretch of 65th Street populated largely with bars also harbors a charming neighborhood spot with big front windows and comfortable church pew booths. At...

Related Content

Review

Inside Kamonegi, Fremont's House of Handmade Soba Noodles

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Review

“Alexa, What Is Chicharrón?”: 2120’s Big Amazon Gambit

11/20/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

03/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Chain Reaction

Seattle Fast Food Bracket: Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

04/25/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

04/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Restaurant Review

Review: The Evolution of Joli

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Shade Index

The Downside of Cheap Eats

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Cheap Eats

Tacos Chukis Is Unstoppable

04/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Readings and Talks

Jonathan Evison Finishes His Lawn Boy Tour With Four Seattle-Area Stops

04/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

04/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work April 23–27

04/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Quote Unquote

A Virginia Tech Shooting Survivor On What It's Like to Be a Witness

04/25/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

04/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe