Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

Shell out the big bucks for a front row seat to the ring and a bento box specially prepared by Shiro's Sushi and I Love Sushi. Image: Matt Mornick

Thu, Apr 26

Dining Out for Life

Take a break from the kitchen and give in to treating yourself to a nice meal out this Thursday. Over 80 restaurants will be participating in this year's Dining Out for Life. Restaurants will donate 30 to 50 percent of their proceeds from the day to Lifelong (formerly Lifelong AIDS Alliance), an organization that supports the HIV community. You don't have to cook and you're supporting a worthy cause, now that's a win-win if there ever was one.

Sat, Apr 28

Bacon and Beer Classic

For the fifth year, bacon and beer aficionados can descend upon Safeco Field where over 100 beers and over 30 bacon infused dishes will be available. Local businesses like Rodeo Donuts and Bavarian Meats will provide the bacon while breweries like Portland Cider Company and Snoqualmie Brewery will provide the pints. A general admission ticket runs about $65 and will allow you to choose between two, three-hour blocks at either 1pm or 7pm. If you have anxiety about the best bacon dishes running out you can spend an extra $20 which will let you into the stadium an hour earlier and put your porcine worries to rest.

Sun, Apr 29

Sumo Plus Sushi

If watching a sumo wrestling match in person and eating sushi is on your bucket list then you're in luck: For $89 you can do just that. Three world-class sumo wrestlers will take the ring on Sunday at WaMu theatre at 1pm and 5pm. Eat your dinner courtesy of Shiro's Sushi and I Love Sushi in Bellevue while you watch the wrestling matches. Tickets are also available for front row seating. And if that's still not good enough for you, then you can get in the ring with some of the wrestlers for a photo opportunity after the event (never too early to be thinking of holiday cards!).

Sun, Apr 29

Hula Hula Full Moon Party

In need of a good party to brace yourself for the upcoming week? Look no further than the Hula Hula lounge. Papaya High, their resident drag bartender will be pouring drinks for their first monthly Full Moon party. Wear pink (preferably something neon) to celebrate the Pink Moon and more importantly get $2 off featured drinks. Stay long enough to participate in roulette karaoke at midnight for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate (even if you lose, you'll assuredly make some memories).

Ticket Alert: Thu, May 17

The Sip Experience

Self-professed wine, beer and spirit critics will want to find themselves at Sip Northwest's fundraiser for the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters. The local magazine, which highlights the best drinks around the PNW, is creating an experience that will "bring the magazine to life." Tickets may be purchased in advance for $45 and include rum bar, DIY mimosa bar, and a lesson and tasting on heritage cider to name a few.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you!