  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

The week in which: You can eat for a cause, praise the glorious combo of bacon and beer, and watch sumo wrestling with a side of sushi.

By Grace Madigan 4/25/2018 at 9:30am

Sumo sushi front row bento ltbl9l

Shell out the big bucks for a front row seat to the ring and a bento box specially prepared by Shiro's Sushi and I Love Sushi.

Image: Matt Mornick

Thu, Apr 26
Dining Out for Life
Take a break from the kitchen and give in to treating yourself to a nice meal out this Thursday. Over 80 restaurants will be participating in this year's Dining Out for Life. Restaurants will donate 30 to 50 percent of their proceeds from the day to Lifelong (formerly Lifelong AIDS Alliance), an organization that supports the HIV community. You don't have to cook and you're supporting a worthy cause, now that's a win-win if there ever was one.

Sat, Apr 28
Bacon and Beer Classic
For the fifth year, bacon and beer aficionados can descend upon Safeco Field where over 100 beers and over 30 bacon infused dishes will be available. Local businesses like Rodeo Donuts and Bavarian Meats will provide the bacon while breweries like Portland Cider Company and Snoqualmie Brewery will provide the pints.  A general admission ticket runs about $65 and will allow you to choose between two, three-hour blocks at either 1pm or 7pm. If you have anxiety about the best bacon dishes running out you can spend an extra $20 which will let you into the stadium an hour earlier and put your porcine worries to rest.

Sun, Apr 29
Sumo Plus Sushi
If watching a sumo wrestling match in person and eating sushi is on your bucket list then you're in luck: For $89 you can do just that. Three world-class sumo wrestlers will take the ring on Sunday at WaMu theatre at 1pm and 5pm. Eat your dinner courtesy of Shiro's Sushi and I Love Sushi in Bellevue while you watch the wrestling matches. Tickets are also available for front row seating. And if that's still not good enough for you, then you can get in the ring with some of the wrestlers for a photo opportunity after the event (never too early to be thinking of holiday cards!).

Sun, Apr 29
Hula Hula Full Moon Party
In need of a good party to brace yourself for the upcoming week? Look no further than the Hula Hula lounge. Papaya High, their resident drag bartender will be pouring drinks for their first monthly Full Moon party. Wear pink (preferably something neon) to celebrate the Pink Moon and more importantly get $2 off featured drinks. Stay long enough to participate in roulette karaoke at midnight for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate (even if you lose, you'll assuredly make some memories).

Ticket Alert: Thu, May 17
The Sip Experience 
Self-professed wine, beer and spirit critics will want to find themselves at Sip Northwest's fundraiser for the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters. The local magazine, which highlights the best drinks around the PNW, is creating an experience that will "bring the magazine to life." Tickets may be purchased in advance for $45 and include rum bar, DIY mimosa bar, and a lesson and tasting on heritage cider to name a few. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you!

Filed under
Dining Out for Life Seattle 2018, Beer, Sushi
Show Comments

Related Content

City Council

Highlights to the City Council's Budget Changes

11/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

"I'm the Accidental Mayor": Burgess Says Goodbye to City Hall

11/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

11/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Chain Reaction

Seattle Fast Food Bracket: Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

04/25/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 25–May 1

04/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Restaurant Review

Review: The Evolution of Joli

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Shade Index

The Downside of Cheap Eats

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Cheap Eats

Tacos Chukis Is Unstoppable

04/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Readings and Talks

Jonathan Evison Finishes His Lawn Boy Tour With Four Seattle-Area Stops

04/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

04/24/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work April 23–27

04/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Best of the City

Cheap Eats 2018: 30 Dishes For Morning, Noon, and Night

04/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Quote Unquote

A Virginia Tech Shooting Survivor On What It's Like to Be a Witness

04/25/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

04/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe