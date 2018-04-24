  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

Your local politics morning digest.

By Hayat Norimine 4/24/2018 at 10:03am

SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE: BENTON STRONG, once a spokesperson for former Seattle mayor Ed Murray, is the focal point of BuzzFeed report on how the Center for American Progress in D.C. failed to act when one of its own female employees brought a sexual harassment case in the workplace forward. 

Strong—who worked for the Center for American Progress shortly before he joined the city—had been accused by a junior female staffer known only as "Mary" that he sexually harassed her, which included sending her texts late at night saying he wanted to perform oral sex on her and making comments about her body, BuzzFeed reported.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Strong didn't deny the accusations, apologized, and said the mistakes "helped me to grow and change in these last two years." After Murray's resignation, Strong took a job at the Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment—and resigned after BuzzFeed contacted him and the city about its story.

With Jenny Durkan taking over the mayor's office, the timing worked out well for Strong when it had seemed like his lost position was part of a reshuffle.

Housing for all coalition sweeps head tax budget committee hearing oeddd3

Activists supporting more revenue for homeless services hold signs against the city's sweeps at a 2017 public hearing. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

HEAD TAX: SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL held a tumultuous public hearing on the employee hours tax Monday night. After a warning, council member Sally Bagshaw—over protests from Kshama Sawant—promptly kicked the public out of the council chambers when they began chanting, let them back in a handful at a time, and asked that they exit through the other doors separate from the rest of the public. 

This quickly backfired when those signed up refused to speak or give their testimony and demanded that the rest of the public be let into the public hearing. Bagshaw ended up letting the crowd back in after Lorena Gonzalez asked that they open the doors. 

"I am really genuinely interested in hearing from folks, even those that I disagree with," she said. "I can't in good conscience sit here and allow folks on the other side of the wall to feel like they were excluded." When the crowd returned, Lisa Herbold said that chanting was part of their First Amendment rights but asked that they not do it too long so they could get on with the testimony.

What did the public actually have to say? Here are some notable quotes on both sides: 

"Seattle is not a tax poor city. ... You have an opportunity to decide whether you want to make addressing this a priority with the abundant resources that you already have." -Seattle Chamber CEO and former Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland

"We're not really hitting the mark with $75 million. We need the revenue that represents that crisis. I know that a lot of small businesses struggle to just have the workers be able to afford to live in the city. This is a really important push for affordable housing." -Shirley Henderson, co-owner of Squirrel Chops in the Central District

"We're not a small business. We are a low-margin business. ... We would ask that you consider exempting all health care providers." -Lloyd David, executive director of the Polyclinic, who said the tax would make the Polyclinic choose between reducing care to underinsured patients or living wages

"We care deeply about this issue. ... This proposal exempts small businesses from paying the tax. It will not exempt small businesses from the impacts of this tax." -Jon Scholes, CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association

"This needs to happen. ... If we were to spend every penny perfectly, it would still not be enough." -Jon Grant, former city council candidate and ex-Tenants Union director

Saying this is a regional problem "is called punting. Our neighbors deserve better than that." -Tiffany McCoy, Real Change lead organizer

Filed under
Kshama Sawant, Socialist Alternative Party, Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Head Tax, Lisa Herbold, Lorena Gonzalez, Sally Bagshaw, Seattle City Council, Benton Strong
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Head Tax Fails to Move Forward, for Now

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Logical Conclusions

There's An Actual Matt in the Kitchen at Matt's in the Market

04/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

04/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Ticket Alert

Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

04/19/2018 By Grace Madigan and Mac Hubbard

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

9:38am By Stefan Milne

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work April 23–27

04/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Morning Roundup

Former Ed Murray Spokesman Reportedly Accused of Sexual Harassment in 2016

10:03am By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

04/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bygone Eras

Why Can't Seattle Quit the '90s?

04/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Olympia Dispatch

Judge Says Legislators Violated Constitution in the Way It Passed Deadly Force Initiative

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 23–30

04/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

8:00am By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe