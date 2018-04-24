Arctic Monkeys and My Bloody Valentine Shows On Sale This Week

My Bloody Valentine play the Paramount July 17. Image: Anna Meldal

Arctic Monkeys haven't released an album since 2013's beloved AM—a grooving, sexed-up bit of indie rock. Their new record Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino is out May 11, and they just announced they're playing the WaMu Theater October 23. Presale starts Wednesday, April 25 at 10am; general public tickets are available Friday, April 27 at 10am. Nearly all the previously announced non-festival tour dates have already sold out, so get thee to Ticketmaster if you want a seat.

In another recent throwback (can five years be at throwback?), My Bloody Valentine will play their first U.S. shows since their 2013 supporting their album m v b. Tickets for the July 17 show at the Paramount are on sale Friday at 10am. Hit Brooklyn Vegan for a presale code on Thursday, April 26 at 7am. No new music announced here—though they just released all-analogue versions of their albums Loveless and Isn't Anything. Besides, I can think of little better than riding their waves of dreamy, effect-pedal-laced feedback in the city's prettiest venue.