Wear What When: April 23–30

Mark your calendars for the fifth annual Seattle Metropolitan Fashion week, plus: connect with other fashionistas, give Pioneer Square a makeover, and learn the way of the orchid.

By Katheryn Grice 4/23/2018 at 3:16pm

Woolkite slimcords 11 a1hrtd

Courtesy of Prairie Underground

Sat, April 28

It’s that time of year again folks! Spring Clean is officially in full swing, and our city is in need of a makeover. Join others in our community for the Pioneer Square Spring Clean from 9-12. Invite your friends and help remove garbage, graffiti, and get your hands dirty with some gardening. There shall be snacks and free t-shirts awaiting your participation.

Sat, April 28
Orchids, one of the most beautiful plants on Mother Earth, but also one of the most finicky to keep alive and healthy. But, you’re in luck because there’s an Introduction to Orchids and Re-potting Workshop this Sat from 10-12 at the Greenhouse behind the Volunteer Park Observatory. Grab a ticket for $35 and also snag some of your orchids that need re-potting, bring a max of three!

Sat, April 28
 There are some here in Seattle who are dedicated to sourcing their materials both ethically and  sustainably, giving us the best of the best. With a passion for domestic manufacturing, Prairie Underground creates each garment with the intention of it being durable and adaptable, as well as effortlessly beautiful, an outward expression of the lovely ladies wearing them. Join Prairie Underground for a free event from 2-4 where you can meet the artists behind this classic chic boutique and get a behind-the-scenes look into their warehouse. All ages welcome to attend! 

Thu, May 3
Combine booze, music and mingling with fashion experts, and you have the perfect mix. Check out the CONNECT: A Fashion Networking Event from 6-10 at the Hard Rock Cafe downtown. For just $22 per ticket, you can enjoy a free drink, some popping music from a live DJ, and a free raffle ticket. Not only will you be able to mingle with other fashionistas, but you’ll get the opportunity to check out some booths from local fashion organizations and expand your style horizons.

 Sat, May 5
This Cinco De Mayo, head to the home of the larger than life Hammering Man at Seattle Art Museum and check out the Seattle Metropolitan Fashion Week 2018  so big in fact, that you’ll need to add your name to a wait-list. Dress to impress, and get a glimpse of the newest looks from local designers and more. The show starts at 7, but stay for the after party at the Seattle Four Seasons. 

 

 

 

 

 



fashion news, Wear What When
