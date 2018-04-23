Top 10 Stories: New Head Tax, Proposed Education Levy, and Immigration

1. The Seattle City Council a released draft of legislation to tax the top 3 percent of businesses to help fund housing and homeless services. Companies that gross at least $20 million will be taxed 26 cents per Seattle employee-hour. The city outlines a plan to spend about 75 percent of the revenue on building affordable housing, 20 percent on services for the homeless, and 5 percent on administrative costs. Nonprofits would be exempt.

2. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her proposal for a new education levy, which would raise $636.5 million over seven years for Seattle Public Schools. That would include an 80 percent increase in levy money toward preschool, a 30 percent rise in funding for K-12 education, and college tuition. But with a new focus on middle and high schools, elementary school funding would drop from $11 million to $2.1 million by 2020.

3. Crosscut reported Seattle City Light provided Immigration and Customs Enforcement with customer information. City Light provided investigators with information including names, social security numbers, and phone numbers on at least three different occasions. City Light claims that the requests they fulfilled were not for immigration-related cases.

4. And a new report from The Seattle Times reveals how often the state Department of Licensing shared residents' information with immigration enforcement agencies. The Seattle Times reported on the practice back in January. Before the report came out, the DOL responded to federal requests for about 900 people before Governor Jay Inslee ordered the department to stop.

5. Voters will likely face a deadly force initiative on the November ballot—after a Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled that legislators violated the state Constitution when they passed the initiative with amended language. Conservative initiative pusher Tim Eyman, who sued the state over the way it passed Initiative 940 in March, said he "got more than I asked for" in the ruling. The Secretary of State appealed the decision.

6. The Washington State Transportation Commission met to discuss the toll price for the SR 99 tunnel this week. The tunnel, which cost $3.2 billion to construct, is set to open this fall. According to state law, drivers must pay back $200 million with toll revenue—but because of the cost to actually charge drivers, KUOW reported, the state will need to raise $995 million in the next 25 years.

Shaw Island Marine Preserve, which is managed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife as partially protected for non-tribal citizens. Image: WDFW

7. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday pitting Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson against the U.S. government over tribal treaty rights to fish. Lower courts ruled in favor of the more than 20 tribes in Western Washington that have treaty rights to fish on their traditional land and said the state must replace road culverts that block salmon passage. Inslee opposes Ferguson's decision to appeal the case, The Seattle Times reported.

8. An issue of Seattle University's student newspaper The Spectator ran an image of a student in drag, resulting in controversy. A professor admitted to removing copies of the issue from school grounds, and the university's president called the image "obscene." The university's actions drew criticism from students and faculty for censoring the paper and the fact that their school is located in Capitol Hill, a neighborhood seen as the heart of the LGBTQ community in Seattle.

9. Canadian diplomats met with Seattle environmentalists to discuss the Kinder Morgan Pipeline. Those against the pipeline include the local government of British Columbia, a number of First Nations, and other local environmental groups. The Canadian diplomats outlined their support for the pipeline, disputing activists' arguments of the environmental consequences of a leak.

10. The King County Board of Health voted to prohibit smokeless tobacco at professional sports venues countywide. The unanimous decision will mean that the Mariners, and any opposing team, are banned from chewing tobacco at Safeco Field. They will be the 15th MLB stadium to ban smokeless tobacco.