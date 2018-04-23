Things to Do After Work April 23–27

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever plays the Crocodile on April 25. Image: The Crocodile

Mon, Apr 23

Alexander Chee

After earning sterling reviews for novels Edinburgh and The Queen of the Night, Alexander Chee is garnering hype for his first collection of nonfiction, How to Write an Autobiographical Novel. Esquire already named it one of the most anticipated books of the year, so get there early to snag a good seat. Hugo House, Free

Tue, Apr 2

Madeline Albright

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to become the US Secretary of State, will discuss her book Fascism: A Warning, which draws on her experience of fleeing Czechoslovakia (from Nazis and then communists), as well as her extensive career in international affairs. She'll share insights on how fascism in the 20th century continues to shape our present. But considering her track record includes Ambassador to the UN and a Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded by Obama, there will probably be other points of interest. The Paramount, $60–$75

Wed, Apr 25

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

This punchy Australian import is now part of the Sub Pop arsenal, weaving pensive storytelling into chugging jams. Having already caught the attention of critics, the music's brooding seaside quality should play well to the West Coast crowd at the Crocodile this week. The band will play live on KEXP at noon for a show open to the public—which is also streamable on the station's website or app. The Crocodile, $15

Thu, Apr 26

Awesome Tapes From Africa

Awesome Tapes From Africa (a project by Brian Shimkovitz) is a record label, blog, DJ moniker, and feat of cultural archeology all rolled in to one. For years now, he's bounced around Africa collecting forgotten recordings and introducing them to a worldwide audience. Shimkovitz's "public project of sorts" aims to revitalize analog experience through the distributive firepower of the internet. And his vision has added to its own momentum, even making way for the revival of a jazz legend. This is one of just a few US stops the "Indiana Jones of African cassettes" will make on his tour, so catch him while you can. Kremwerk, $12

Fri, Apr 27

Call Me By Your Mom's Name

With a nod and some good humor aimed towards one of the most beloved movies of the last year, the Pocket Theater will bring improv, queer comedy, and musical acts to the stage for an evening of laughing at your own attachment styles. Whereas Call Me By Your Name got creative with peaches, this show will shed some farcical light on "mental health, love, mom stuff, and relationships." No need to show up alone: moms are invited too. Pocket Theater, $10–$14